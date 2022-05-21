Update 1.3.0 - Larger maps, new lot sizes, new buildings, UI addons

NEW
- Added the option for larger city maps (512x512). Has to be set when creating a new Nation. Nation creator menu and map previews have been updated and the grid on top of the map preview shows the cities' border according to the chosen map size.
- Added smaller and bigger lot types. 10 new lot sizes have been added to the existing 2 sizes, lot sizes now range from 2x4 to 6x6. This allows more variety and more 'organic' cityscapes.
- The zoning tool have been redone to accommodate these additions, is now more precise and reliable, allowing to create one lot at a time of any size if needed. Press Shift while zoning to have narrow lots and Ctrl for wider lots!
- 20 new buildings have been added (17 residential and 3 commercial) to fit with the new narrower lot types. 2x wide lots can only accommodate buildings up to stage 4 for residential, stage 2 for retail and stage 1 for all other sectors. 192 variations of lot grounds have been added to fit all sizes, all sectors and all densities. Vacant lots have changed too, showing more clearly what type of zone we've built.
- Added a new query tool. Any residential, industrial or commercial lot can be queried directly by clicking on the building. Automatically displays the commute path (draws a colored line above roads) of the selected building. Displays almost all info available and the exact land value and demand requirements needed for the building to progress to the next stage (buildings built before 1.3.0 will not have this info).
- Added a follow camera. Any vehicle can be clicked and followed.
- Added avenue/highway access road intersection.
- Added new panels at the bottom of the UI. Can be shown or hidden. On the left: displays demand bars with details (current demand points and weekly change), includes the informal demand. On the right: displays the distribution of social classes, political affiliations, imports/exports and more.
- Redesigned bottom part of the UI to improve accessibility/readability. Changed the main values displayed to highlight the most significant data. Simplified demand bars. Redesigned all buttons. Added warning signs with tooltips.
- Added a pier with a Ferris wheel and a new park with a large flag in the center.
IMPORTANT FIXES AND CHANGES
- Improved saving and loading time (30% to 50% faster with standard size maps).
- Loaded city now launches in pause and UI loads the data back correctly. Evolution of demands is now paused until the city's data is fully loaded.
- Decreased the number of prisoners by 10 and fixed the incarceration rate. Prisons capacity reverted to previous values. (Reported by Zarigan)
- Fixed the computation of the park score. (Reported by Omnius)
- Changed the computation of the property tax. Now takes into account the actual size of the lots. Property tax is displayed in the new query tool.
- Doubled tax income and exports generated from mines.
- Selling dollars was impossible if the amount was bigger than the current balance.
- Faraway buildings will now be culled if 'Detail Distance' is set to low or medium. (Good for older CPUs and large, fully built maps).
- Public housing will now get emptied when the low income housing demand is too low. Prevents exploits. (Reported by raxo8888).
- Slowed down population default growth from births. Reduced the speed at which the social ladder transfers population from a class to another.
- Households living in higher stage buildings now have fewer kids (Religiousness aside, the birth rate for a stage 7 building is 0.35pt lower than at stage 1).
OTHER FIXES
- Multiple houses (Stage 1) could sometimes be built on the same lot.
- "Can't reach workplace" building alert icon was wrongly displayed in some situations (after loading back a city and in new cities). (reported by Alex C., Kevin G.)
- Citizens would sometimes prefer to commute by car instead of walking even if their workplace was within close walking distance. They will now walk if their path takes less than 32 road tiles to reach their destination (reduction of traffic to be expected).
- Citizens walking to work now need a functional road system (walking citizens did not pathfind to their destination until now).
- Vehicles were not able to U-turn when appropriate (reduction of traffic to be expected).
- Removed a reference to Putin from the "Vodka Bar" retail banner.
- Exports from farms is now based upon the size of the field. (Suggested by Omnius)
- Placing farms on the corner of 2 roads was often impossible, only the fields were being built.
- Zoning over a previously destroyed building was not possible in pause.
- Helipads can now be destroyed. The helicopter should now spawn back on its pad correctly after loading the city. (reported by Omnius)
- Industrial buildings were not spawning on the highest valued land as intended and could also spawn on residential lots. (reported by raxo8888)
- Stage 2 middle and upper class buildings had the same amount of occupants than at stage 1.
- The maximum stage of buildings could be exceeded for lots built with the custom density tool. (Reported by KenanYK)
- Houses now have color variations (only Stage 1 for now).
- Increased distance at which pedestrians are visible.
- Changes to the details distance setting was still not taking effect immediately.
- Improved camera behavior when close to the ground and changed starting position.
- Added a fix for missing textures on buildings (replaces pink textures by green bricks if bugged).
- Added a frame to the city map.
- Added water sound effect.
- Changed the highway building icon to be more distinctive.
- Tutorial was not detecting a completed step in pause.
- Trees are again properly set transparent when zoning or building roads.
- Vehicles around service buildings are now merged in chunks like they are for RCI buildings. Reduces CPU usage and makes sure all vehicles are saved and reloaded correctly. (Services built before the update will not display any cars.)
- Trees, grass and props were sometimes not automatically updated after a building changed or got destroyed.
- Alert messages are not displayed while in pause anymore.
- When hiding the UI with key "V" the layer icon is now hid, clicking the option icon unhides the UI.
- Fixed a bug that was affecting the mouse interaction with the list of saved nation in the "Load Nation" panel.
- The government etiquette "Dystopia" was not displayed when applicable.
- Added red line at the bottom of the interface when the game is paused.
- Added hotkey to switch simulation speed (backspace).
- Changed buttons in Nation view.
- Optimized the way roads are displayed in Nation view (reduced CPU usage).
- The service building editor panel was sometimes displayed partly offscreen. And, has been lightly redesigned to match with the new query tool.
- Added cpu and gpu icons in the graphic settings to highlight the options that affect the most the performance.
- Fixed a misplaced arrow in the tutorial and fixed "STATS" tooltip (reported by phyziyx).
[h2]What's next/h2]
Update 1.4.0 will come out in another 4 weeks and should bring a couple of fun and unexpected features. Stay tune!
