 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Black Forest update for 21 May 2022

Bugfixes and Progress

Share · View all patches · Build 8784127 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed: difficulty selector from doomed to hard now works properly
  • fixed: several issues around the market place
  • fixed: dialog UI on Ziegwald (when the refugees arrive) now properly sized
  • added puddles to Friedmarkt, Hellhafen and Refugee Camp (for visual effect when it rains)
  • (testing branch only) - enabled the tavern and archer - this is for testing purposes, please post feedback!

Changed files in this update

Black Forest (Mac) Depot 523071
  • Loading history…
Black Forest (Windows) Depot 523072
  • Loading history…
Black Forest (Linux) Depot 523073
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link