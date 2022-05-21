- fixed: difficulty selector from doomed to hard now works properly
- fixed: several issues around the market place
- fixed: dialog UI on Ziegwald (when the refugees arrive) now properly sized
- added puddles to Friedmarkt, Hellhafen and Refugee Camp (for visual effect when it rains)
- (testing branch only) - enabled the tavern and archer - this is for testing purposes, please post feedback!
Black Forest update for 21 May 2022
Bugfixes and Progress
Patchnotes via Steam Community
