RaceRoom has been updated

Update details:
Download size = 760 MB
Client version = 0.9.3.108
Client BuildID = 8783853
Warning:
When loading a car that has received physics updates, always make sure to load the default setup.
We have recently adjusted a lot of cars with improvements in brake bias, suspensions, differentials. Older car setups can sometimes result in unoptimal behaviours.
Changelog:
- DTM 1992 - Dampers tuned, improved differential settings, reduced pneumatic trail, increased mechanical trail.
- DTM 1995 - Adjusted mechanical and pneumatic trail for a more linear FFB behaviour. Improved suspension kinematics, improved differential behaviour, tuned dampers. Adjusted the pace and wear rates of each available tyre compound. Adjusted AI tyre wear.
- Ferrari 488 GT3 EVO - new sound recordings
- Formula RaceRoom 90 - Adjusted front wing spark emitters so they’re not quite as sparky
- GT3’s, GT4’s, BMW M235i Racing - Reverted physics updates that went into the build too early during ranked championship.
- Nürburgring - Müllenbach Schleife - Fixed some missing collision wall
- P1’s - Improved differential base settings
- Porsche 964 Carrera Cup - Damper settings adjusted in the default car setup. Dropped the differential preload a bit, increased engine braking reduction to combat lift-off oversteer. Improved rear suspension kinematics.
- Salzburgring - Slowed down the AI in some places, and made them a bit quicker into turn 1 braking.
- Silhouettes - Improved differential settings, improved rear suspension kinematics, reduced pneumatic trail, increased mechanical trail.
- Silverstone - Fixed some traffic cones troubles
- Touring Classics - Improved differential settings. The Skyline R32 received a base setup tune up.
