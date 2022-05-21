 Skip to content

Boat Simulator Apprentice update for 21 May 2022

v0.3.2 Update: Logitech G29 Steering Wheel Support for Arcade Mode!

Build 8783835 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.3.2 Update is here. In this update, the support for Logitech G29 Steering Wheel is featured:

  • Before you start the game, connect your Logitech G29 Steering Wheel set.
  • In the Main Menu, a steering detection code will be deployed. You'll be notified if the steering is detected.
  • In this mode, you'll need only the steering wheel and the paddles (throttle & brake).
  • Use the throttle paddle to shift up the gear from neutral. This will propel your boat forward.
  • Use the brake paddle to shift down the gear from neutral. This in effect will give you the capability to stop or reverse your boat.

Upcoming updates:

  • Lesson Mode will receive controller support. Stay tuned.
  • More polished controller integrations.
  • New missions.
  • Quality of life improvements such as Settings (Music enable/disable, Sound effects, Graphics)
