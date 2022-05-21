v0.3.2 Update: Logitech G29 Steering Wheel Support for Arcade Mode!

v0.3.2 Update is here. In this update, the support for Logitech G29 Steering Wheel is featured:
- Before you start the game, connect your Logitech G29 Steering Wheel set.
- In the Main Menu, a steering detection code will be deployed. You'll be notified if the steering is detected.
- In this mode, you'll need only the steering wheel and the paddles (throttle & brake).
- Use the throttle paddle to shift up the gear from neutral. This will propel your boat forward.
- Use the brake paddle to shift down the gear from neutral. This in effect will give you the capability to stop or reverse your boat.
Upcoming updates:
- Lesson Mode will receive controller support. Stay tuned.
- More polished controller integrations.
- New missions.
- Quality of life improvements such as Settings (Music enable/disable, Sound effects, Graphics)
Changed files in this update