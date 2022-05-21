Version 0521.22 Updated

<UPDATE>
- Cool down reduction algorithm changed.
Cool down is now change time faster/slow rather than directly changing remain time.
- Most skills descriptions are now displayed up to one decimal place.
- Fixed an issue where the camera zoom function was still working.
<BALANCING>
- Rechargeable skills have been changed so that they do not reset after the battle.
- The reduction in move speed of Rune : Shock decreased from 50% to 30%, and the duration decreased from 3 seconds to 2 seconds.
- Cool down of Blacksmith's Whirlwind skill increased from 10 seconds to 14 seconds.
- Movement speed is reduced by 30% while the Blacksmith is using Whirlwind skill.
<WORKING LIST>
- Improvement of Fear System: Planning
- Improvement of Vampire quest: Planning
- Blacksmith, Vampire balancing or redesign : Waiting
- Game Translation Tool: Waiting
- Game Preferences Helper: Waiting
Changed files in this update