Nightfall Comes update for 21 May 2022

Version 0521.22 Updated

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
<UPDATE>
  • Cool down reduction algorithm changed.
    Cool down is now change time faster/slow rather than directly changing remain time.
  • Most skills descriptions are now displayed up to one decimal place.
  • Fixed an issue where the camera zoom function was still working.
<BALANCING>
  • Rechargeable skills have been changed so that they do not reset after the battle.
  • The reduction in move speed of Rune : Shock decreased from 50% to 30%, and the duration decreased from 3 seconds to 2 seconds.
  • Cool down of Blacksmith's Whirlwind skill increased from 10 seconds to 14 seconds.
  • Movement speed is reduced by 30% while the Blacksmith is using Whirlwind skill.
<WORKING LIST>
  • Improvement of Fear System: Planning
  • Improvement of Vampire quest: Planning
  • Blacksmith, Vampire balancing or redesign : Waiting
  • Game Translation Tool: Waiting
  • Game Preferences Helper: Waiting
