Baba Is You update for 21 May 2022

Build 467

Build 467

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Feeling & Not Feeling combining in a buggy way in certain cases. If you see infinite loops/freezes, tell me!
  • Fixed Empty being unable to move twice in a turn. Might've caused unstable Empty interactions!
  • Fixed a small coding error with Fear
  • Fixed Empty Is You And Win And Defeat not winning even if there's empty space left after Defeat activates
  • Added some safety code for undoing after a Level icon has been destroyed
  • Fixed a HUGE bug related to an object transforming to multiple objects in a single turn
  • Fixed a largeish letter- & stacking-related issue
  • Fixed buggy Empty interactions after the latest adjustments
  • Fixed X Is All being applied on level start
  • Fixed Revert and and endgame word not working together
  • Fixed two Level, Bonus & Safe interactions
  • Removed some accidental duplicated code
  • A bunch of code to make the new levelpacks work on mobile

