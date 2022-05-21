- Fixed Feeling & Not Feeling combining in a buggy way in certain cases. If you see infinite loops/freezes, tell me!
- Fixed Empty being unable to move twice in a turn. Might've caused unstable Empty interactions!
- Fixed a small coding error with Fear
- Fixed Empty Is You And Win And Defeat not winning even if there's empty space left after Defeat activates
- Added some safety code for undoing after a Level icon has been destroyed
- Fixed a HUGE bug related to an object transforming to multiple objects in a single turn
- Fixed a largeish letter- & stacking-related issue
- Fixed buggy Empty interactions after the latest adjustments
- Fixed X Is All being applied on level start
- Fixed Revert and and endgame word not working together
- Fixed two Level, Bonus & Safe interactions
- Removed some accidental duplicated code
- A bunch of code to make the new levelpacks work on mobile
Baba Is You update for 21 May 2022
Build 467
Patchnotes via Steam Community
