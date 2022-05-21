LAUNCH UPDATE! (BUG FIXES & NEW FEATURE)

What has changed:
- Fixed main menu UI / saving & loading bug.
- Added mission destination marker in Nuclear mission.
- Enemy troops (Armenian Army) now drop ammo when they die.
- Fixed a rare bug in defusing the c4 mission.
- Fixed mission destination bug, which stuck on Mr. Yazici.
- Fixed a rare bug that disabled players from completing a task at the Nuclear level.
- Shortened the interval of the Autosave feature.
MORE UPDATES ARE COMING SOON!
You can always report bugs via Crescent Games' discord server. Have fun!
Changed files in this update