Maroon Berets: 2030 update for 21 May 2022

LAUNCH UPDATE! (BUG FIXES & NEW FEATURE)

Build 8782961 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What has changed:

  • Fixed main menu UI / saving & loading bug.
  • Added mission destination marker in Nuclear mission.
  • Enemy troops (Armenian Army) now drop ammo when they die.
  • Fixed a rare bug in defusing the c4 mission.
  • Fixed mission destination bug, which stuck on Mr. Yazici.
  • Fixed a rare bug that disabled players from completing a task at the Nuclear level.
  • Shortened the interval of the Autosave feature.

MORE UPDATES ARE COMING SOON!

You can always report bugs via Crescent Games' discord server. Have fun!

