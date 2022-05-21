Update 2.3.43 - Bugfix for Desync. in Multiplayer Game, Modding Update

- Sync. Error: the AI modified a random number generator in the core game loop it shouldn't cause all clients to be out of sync after a short time (butterfly effect).
- Sync. Error (minor): auto-entering a captured unit such as a chinook could potentially lead to synchronization issues (code removed).
- Modding Intro: there is now a introduction video for modding available on YouTube at https://youtu.be/d7ZMeS9HkXk
- Modding /w Custom Units: explains how to create your own custom units and such. Available on YouTube at https://youtu.be/lVFtDx7VcRw
- Modding: the editor now allows exporting the raw object graphics used by the game. Available via "Export Graphics" in the [Edit] menu. This can be used as a starting point to potentially fully customize troops and structures and more.
- Modding: the "custom" folder in a template.ZIP now contains a working tank model example on how to add e.g. a custom tank graphics. Comments included!
- Modding: I updated the template.ZIP with the latest fixes and balancing (e.g. bullet hovertank with wrong sound FX). Please apply it and upload a map update if you have the map uploaded to the server. Thanks!
- Modding Manual: updated with image formats and sound formats supported. Also further detail on map uploads and versioning.
- Modding: 2-figure dialog can now also be configured to have the 1. figure blank (just on right-hand side). Used in campaign and for triggers.
- Modding: Fluffy added as dialogue character (pending final graphics). template.ZIP updated also.
- Language: latest translations added - Thanks :-D
- Maintenance: keeping better track of sync. errors in the 'pass'-grid by storing additional details.
- Bugfix: change the '+' keyboard shortcut to '=' key as it seems to work more reliably (can be adjusted in the settings as needed).
- Bugfix: the redirect to a website didn't work on Steam if the Steam overlay was disabled.
- Bugfix: there was a crash creating a multiplayer game.
- Bugfix: updating a map with custom assets didn't properly retain the new assets during the update (it required re-loading the map to properly work).
- Bugfix: spawning function only spawns the commander once (no commander re-spawn).
- Bugfix: setting up a trigger that spawns troops didn't work properly.
- Bugfix Crashes: if the job target had the wrong type (possible due to sync. error?).
- Bugfix Crashes: if a host we move to had the wrong type, i.e. not a host.
Retro Commander update for 21 May 2022
Update 2.3.43 - Bugfix for Desync. in Multiplayer Game, Modding Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
