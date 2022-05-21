 Skip to content

Retro Commander update for 21 May 2022

Update 2.3.43 - Bugfix for Desync. in Multiplayer Game, Modding Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8782882 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Sync. Error: the AI modified a random number generator in the core game loop it shouldn't cause all clients to be out of sync after a short time (butterfly effect).
  • Sync. Error (minor): auto-entering a captured unit such as a chinook could potentially lead to synchronization issues (code removed).
  • Modding Intro: there is now a introduction video for modding available on YouTube at https://youtu.be/d7ZMeS9HkXk
  • Modding /w Custom Units: explains how to create your own custom units and such. Available on YouTube at https://youtu.be/lVFtDx7VcRw
  • Modding: the editor now allows exporting the raw object graphics used by the game. Available via "Export Graphics" in the [Edit] menu. This can be used as a starting point to potentially fully customize troops and structures and more.
  • Modding: the "custom" folder in a template.ZIP now contains a working tank model example on how to add e.g. a custom tank graphics. Comments included!
  • Modding: I updated the template.ZIP with the latest fixes and balancing (e.g. bullet hovertank with wrong sound FX). Please apply it and upload a map update if you have the map uploaded to the server. Thanks!
  • Modding Manual: updated with image formats and sound formats supported. Also further detail on map uploads and versioning.
  • Modding: 2-figure dialog can now also be configured to have the 1. figure blank (just on right-hand side). Used in campaign and for triggers.
  • Modding: Fluffy added as dialogue character (pending final graphics). template.ZIP updated also.
  • Language: latest translations added - Thanks :-D
  • Maintenance: keeping better track of sync. errors in the 'pass'-grid by storing additional details.
  • Bugfix: change the '+' keyboard shortcut to '=' key as it seems to work more reliably (can be adjusted in the settings as needed).
  • Bugfix: the redirect to a website didn't work on Steam if the Steam overlay was disabled.
  • Bugfix: there was a crash creating a multiplayer game.
  • Bugfix: updating a map with custom assets didn't properly retain the new assets during the update (it required re-loading the map to properly work).
  • Bugfix: spawning function only spawns the commander once (no commander re-spawn).
  • Bugfix: setting up a trigger that spawns troops didn't work properly.
  • Bugfix Crashes: if the job target had the wrong type (possible due to sync. error?).
  • Bugfix Crashes: if a host we move to had the wrong type, i.e. not a host.

