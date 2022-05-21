Fret Smasher v0.31.3 A2

BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue in Practice Mode causing song sections with 0 notes throwing an error preventing further sections to be parsed in the sections menu.
- Fixed an issue in Practice Mode causing notes marked as hit from pull offs to be hit automatically when playing the section again.
- Fixed an issue in Practice Mode where the highscore UI will appear if you only have 0 points at the end of the section.
- Fixed an issue with highway cameras using the 4:3 camera rect values when playing with 3-4 players with an aspect ratio of 16:9.
ADJUSTMENTS
- Full Combos are no longer at risk from overstrumming before the first note and after the last note of the song.
- News panel has been adjusted to connect to our website.
- News panel now displays a purple notification dot indicating an unread message.
- Adjusted news message to contain a header sprite and recoloured message title text.
Changed files in this update