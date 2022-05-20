 Skip to content

Nightmare of Decay update for 20 May 2022

Update v1.11

Share · View all patches · Build 8782344 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A small update that adds the Norwegian language and updates the Polish language.

Change Log:

-Added Norwegian language. Thank you, Oddgeir Berge (TopDog).

-Updated Polish language, Thank you, Marcin Świszcz (Drenz).

