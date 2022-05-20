Update v1.11

A small update that adds the Norwegian language and updates the Polish language.
Change Log:
-Added Norwegian language. Thank you, Oddgeir Berge (TopDog).
-Updated Polish language, Thank you, Marcin Świszcz (Drenz).
