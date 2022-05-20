5/20/22 Free Improvement Update 2.1.9

Share · View all patches · Build 8782173 · Last edited 20 May 2022 – 22:26:06 UTC by Wendy

Waste Walkers

Hey survivors!

I wanted to do a free improvement update with some upgrades to some existing systems to make the game better for my players and supporters on Steam. So, here is that update! It is for the main game and all expansions.

Check out the change log below!

Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.

**Changes & Additions:** * Updated mouse accuracy detection (To make the mouse graphic line up better on screen with the real position of the cursor) * Updated mouse detection handler so that it always updates when on the game map screen (While playing) so you no longer need to move it before it updates in dialogue boxes and so on * Cleaned up some old leftover code (Old stuff that was no longer needed and not even used) * A few other minor tweaks here and there to make some of the ongoing always running processes more effective

NOTE: You DON'T need to start a new game.

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter. The update will be available shortly.

Also, in case you're interested, my newest project, Chaos Chain, is on Steam now in Early Access and has already come a long way! For more info on the game, visit the store page below!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1536730/Chaos_Chain/

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː