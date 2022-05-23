 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Revn update for 23 May 2022

Update 0.15.18

Share · View all patches · Build 8782115 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Content

  • New props and textures added around the map
  • New VFX for tower aggro
  • New SFX play when a player approaches an already captured terminal
  • New VFX on minion kills – they now spray ichor out the wazoo when you kill them
  • New Main Menu Music

Balance Changes

  • Heal Burst – now has a micro cast time in order to prevent animation cancelling with it
  • Boring Rounds – Armor Pen reduced to (6/13/20/27/34) from (13/21/29/37/45). Cost increased to (300/400/500/600/700) from (200/300/400/500/600)
  • Wrist Rocket – Splash Damage increased to (220/240/260/280/300) from (200/220/230/240/250). Direct hit damage increased to (130/160/190/220/250) from (100/110/120/130/140)
  • Rally – Lots and lots of changes:
  • Decreased Passive Heal to (12/14/16/18/20) from (20/30/40/50/60)
  • Increased Energy Cost to (60) from (50)
  • Increased Cooldown to (30/29/28/27/26) from (30/28/26/24/22)
  • Increased Ichor Cost to (400/550/700/850/1000) from (400/500/600/700/800)
  • The Energy Regen Buff on Rally no longer applies to the caster

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed the roll glitch
  • Fixed Hitboxes on most skins (further live testing needed to confirm if rex and tyrant are fixed)
  • Various abilities will now cancel reloads when cast

Changed files in this update

Revn Content Depot 919011
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link