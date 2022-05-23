Update 0.15.18

New Content
- New props and textures added around the map
- New VFX for tower aggro
- New SFX play when a player approaches an already captured terminal
- New VFX on minion kills – they now spray ichor out the wazoo when you kill them
- New Main Menu Music
Balance Changes
- Heal Burst – now has a micro cast time in order to prevent animation cancelling with it
- Boring Rounds – Armor Pen reduced to (6/13/20/27/34) from (13/21/29/37/45). Cost increased to (300/400/500/600/700) from (200/300/400/500/600)
- Wrist Rocket – Splash Damage increased to (220/240/260/280/300) from (200/220/230/240/250). Direct hit damage increased to (130/160/190/220/250) from (100/110/120/130/140)
- Rally – Lots and lots of changes:
- Decreased Passive Heal to (12/14/16/18/20) from (20/30/40/50/60)
- Increased Energy Cost to (60) from (50)
- Increased Cooldown to (30/29/28/27/26) from (30/28/26/24/22)
- Increased Ichor Cost to (400/550/700/850/1000) from (400/500/600/700/800)
- The Energy Regen Buff on Rally no longer applies to the caster
Bug Fixes
- Fixed the roll glitch
- Fixed Hitboxes on most skins (further live testing needed to confirm if rex and tyrant are fixed)
- Various abilities will now cancel reloads when cast
Changed files in this update