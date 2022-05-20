Patch 2.8.1 - Summer Warmup

A new patch is available for_ Primal Carnage: Extinction _on Steam.
This release addresses various problems found in Update 2.8.0, and includes some new improvements.
You can scroll down to the bottom for a full list of fixes and changes in today's patch.
First, we have a few morsels of info about upcoming special events for Primal Carnage this year...
Primal Events
As mentioned above, update 2.8.0 came out last week with a major Flyer Focus, revamping both the Ptera and Tupa in many ways and bringing a whole bunch of brand new Flyer cosmetics to the game. It was one of our biggest updates yet, even as it brought the game down to one third of the file size it used to be. However, there's much more coming this year to PCE and Primal Carnage in general!
The Primal Carnage franchise has its 10th anniversary in October, and we'll be celebrating across the year with big announcements for PlayStation in the coming weeks and our yearly extravaganzas on PC from this summer onwards, which will be even more... extravaganza-y!
We're full Steam ahead towards the Meltdown Event in June at the moment, which will be adding the motherlode of new items to the game, featuring dozens of new free skins on top of the usual store stuff!
But why wait til June?
Just recently we kicked off our Summer WARMUP by reintroducing a classic summer gift each week.
The Box of May-Hem and Summer Sunset gifts return today, with more on the way!
But we're doing more than bringing back those dusty old items. Starting next Tuesday, keep an eye out for a fresh new batch of hot summer looks and snappy new taunts being added every ~2 weeks, culminating with the main Meltdown Event in the second half of next month!
In addition to this, over the next few weeks we'll also be running various flash sales on everything from skin packs to paint tools, and will be adding more colours to customize with!
Looking Further Ahead
We'll of course be having a spooky horror-themed special occasion in October, closing out with some celebratory freebies to commemorate the franchise's first decade. That's followed by the winter wrap-up for 2022, which will be bringing oodles of festive gifts to the game!
During all this time we're going to be continuing to support PCE with further overhauls and bug fixes. We're looking into some major renovations for a couple of game modes, enhancing the abilities of certain dino classes, and even hope to bring in some new firepower for the humans this year as well!
And on top of everything else, we're bringing as much of this as we can to console too.
It's going to be a wild year!
That's all for now. Until next time...
Thanks again for playing!
- The Primal Carnage Team
Patch 2.8.1 Changelog
Here are all of the fixes and improvements included in today's patch:
Fixed being unable to play Tyrant for the first minute of TDM when class limit requirements are met
Cryo spit vision now lasts only half as long before it starts to fade out compared to Dilophosaurus
Minor reduction to spitter base movement speed (sprint speed lowered from +85% to +80%)
Added more hints for Ptera and Tupa abilities
Increased size of audio memory streaming pools to prevent stutter
Optimized / updated first person sounds for sniper rifle, flaregun
Updated sound class settings, adjusted volume & distance filtering of weapon / explosion sounds
Fixed the Scientist not playing footstep sounds when moving around with the compound bow
Fixed looping weapon audio persisting after death and into cutscenes sometimes
Fixed heavy weapon melee on a few guns triggering weapon fire effects
Fixed a bug on listen servers where others would hear your 1st person weapon sounds everywhere
Fixed lighting not being built on PhantomCave
Fixed a shipping container not being solid on DesertionPoint
Fixed bumping into invisible walls when flying inside the Borealis ice cave chasm
Reduced the chances of the "double spawn issue" occurring (still happens with poor latency)
Fixed the Viridescent Green colour bucket being inconsistent between Colourizer and in-game
If you colourize more than one skin in a row, they should now all have their correct colours without needing to restart the game.
Refinements to dinosaur skin roughness and reflectivity
Fixed problems with lighting on a bunch of feathered dinosaur skins
Adjustments to a few human skins, reduced first person arm brightness
Removed broken first person arms model from Agent Trapper skin
Model fixes for Serratus Cerato and Primigenus Tupa mutations
Fixed missing opacity masks for a few Flyer skins
Changed default eye intensity value to be less bold
Fixed eye intensity/colour "resetting" when you first begin moving the sliders
Fixed some skins missing collar eye glow masks which caused their whole body to glow
Fixed skins that used eye masks for glow effects not being glowy enough, or glowing incorrectly
Fixed renamed items not showing correctly in the inventory
Fixed item names appearing without their prefix/suffix in some cases (Frosty, Combustible, etc.)
Fixed NOT OWNED showing sometimes when nothing is equipped in a colourizer slot
Fixed a few typos
Extinction Point amounts for completing Weekly Challenges are now listed on the main menu
Increased challenge reward EXP - new values for each tier are 2000, 4500 and 9000
Fixed only being able to see 3 of your 4 challenge reward items on the end round unlock screen
Fixed end round summary not showing challenge progress in some cases
