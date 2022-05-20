Patch 2.8.1 - Summer Warmup

Share · View all patches · Build 8782011 · Last edited 20 May 2022 – 22:26:03 UTC by Wendy

A new patch is available for_ Primal Carnage: Extinction _on Steam.

This release addresses various problems found in Update 2.8.0, and includes some new improvements.

You can scroll down to the bottom for a full list of fixes and changes in today's patch.

First, we have a few morsels of info about upcoming special events for Primal Carnage this year...

Primal Events

As mentioned above, update 2.8.0 came out last week with a major Flyer Focus, revamping both the Ptera and Tupa in many ways and bringing a whole bunch of brand new Flyer cosmetics to the game. It was one of our biggest updates yet, even as it brought the game down to one third of the file size it used to be. However, there's much more coming this year to PCE and Primal Carnage in general!

The Primal Carnage franchise has its 10th anniversary in October, and we'll be celebrating across the year with big announcements for PlayStation in the coming weeks and our yearly extravaganzas on PC from this summer onwards, which will be even more... extravaganza-y!

We're full Steam ahead towards the Meltdown Event in June at the moment, which will be adding the motherlode of new items to the game, featuring dozens of new free skins on top of the usual store stuff!

But why wait til June?

Just recently we kicked off our Summer WARMUP by reintroducing a classic summer gift each week.

The Box of May-Hem and Summer Sunset gifts return today, with more on the way!

But we're doing more than bringing back those dusty old items. Starting next Tuesday, keep an eye out for a fresh new batch of hot summer looks and snappy new taunts being added every ~2 weeks, culminating with the main Meltdown Event in the second half of next month!

In addition to this, over the next few weeks we'll also be running various flash sales on everything from skin packs to paint tools, and will be adding more colours to customize with!

Looking Further Ahead

We'll of course be having a spooky horror-themed special occasion in October, closing out with some celebratory freebies to commemorate the franchise's first decade. That's followed by the winter wrap-up for 2022, which will be bringing oodles of festive gifts to the game!

During all this time we're going to be continuing to support PCE with further overhauls and bug fixes. We're looking into some major renovations for a couple of game modes, enhancing the abilities of certain dino classes, and even hope to bring in some new firepower for the humans this year as well!

And on top of everything else, we're bringing as much of this as we can to console too.

It's going to be a wild year!

That's all for now. Until next time...

Thanks again for playing!

The Primal Carnage Team

Patch 2.8.1 Changelog

Here are all of the fixes and improvements included in today's patch: