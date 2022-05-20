[draft] v1.7.0 - 2022-04-13 to 2022-05-20
Modifications included between 2022-04-13 and 2022-05-20 'b5e4d70' to '0fbe4a1').
Merged Pull Requests
- [Feature] Monaco Theme Editor (by @nickofolas) #3438
- [Fix] Dummy Stanek grid width (by @nickofolas) #3442
- [Fix] Theme browser assets not loading (by @nickofolas) #3446
- Accept valid JSON arrays in coding contracts (by @Savlik) #3247
- another dark theme? (by @hydroflame) #3450
- API: Add repFromDonation() to the Formula API (by @Hoekstraa) #3461
- API: Add safeguard to ns.killall(), preventing killing itself by default (by @Hoekstraa) #3607
- API: FIX #2993 sleeve.travel with invalid city names (by @TheMas3212) #3458
- API: Fix inconsistent return value in 'ns.grafting.getAugmentationGraftTime' (by @nickofolas) #3539
- API: Fix leak of real Employee object in hireEmployee (by @TheMas3212) #3483
- API: replace a number of references to workerscript.log with _ctx.log (by @TheMas3212) #3470
- API: Terminal screen can now be cleared from within scripts with ns.ui.clearTerminal() (by @Hoekstraa) #3618
- AUGMENTATIONS: Fix 'isSpecial' filter in helper (Removes NeuroFlux, Stanek's Gift, etc from gangs) (by @nickofolas) #3565
- AUGMENTATIONS: Fix Augmentation rep req not being properly influenced by BitNode multipliers (by @nickofolas) #3652
- AUGMENTATIONS: Fix NeuroFlux being applied improperly and migrate broken saves (by @nickofolas) #3613
- AUGMENTATIONS: Fix reputation check for faction augs (by @nickofolas) #3609
- AUGMENTATIONS: Tweak a couple small UI elements (by @nickofolas) #3614
- basic doc no longer hacker themed (by @hydroflame) #3449
- BITNODE: FIX #3546 BitVerse now shows proper BN level when accessed via flume (by @nickofolas) #3550
- BLADEBURNER: fixes #3648 : Automate console command capitalisation inconsistent (by @Vic1970) #3647
- BLADEBURNER: Fix #3594 Blade's Simulacrum worked without being installed (by @Undeemiss) #3639
- blood (by @hydroflame) #3495
- BUGFIX: getAugmentationCost response backwards (by @phyzical) #3617
- BUGFIX: Handle edge case in LZ compression code and fix docs (by @stalefishies) #3581
- BUGFIX: make bonustime for gang in miliseconds (by @phyzical) #3578
- BUGFIX: sleeve stale object refence during augmentation (by @phyzical) #3601
- Bugfix/corp updates (by @phyzical) #3321
- Bump async from 2.6.3 to 2.6.4 (by @dependabot[bot]) #3463
- CODINGCONTRACT: Fix #3391 Double contract reward exploit (by @Undeemiss) #3646
- CODINGCONTRACT: FIX #3484 BREAKING Fixed capitalization in contract name (by @Undeemiss) #3537
- CODINGCONTRACT: New "Proper 2-Coloring of a Graph" contract (by @Undeemiss) #3530
- CODINGCONTRACT: Three new compression contracts (by @stalefishies) #3541
- CODINGCONTRACT: Typo & clarity fixes to description of Encoded Binary to Integer contract (by @ActuallyCurtis) #3469
- CODINGCONTRACT: Updated description of 2-coloring contract (by @Undeemiss) #3531
- COMPANY: Fix #3551 Applying for a new job will not change active employer if player is performing company work (by @Snarling) #3552
- CORPORATIONS: Expose makeProducts on NSDivision interface (by @DavidGrinberg) #3570
- CORPORATIONS: Expose sales cost on NSMaterial interface (by @DavidGrinberg) #3574
- Corrected example grids found in Stanek help (by @Undeemiss) #3441
- Create program action no longer creates duplicates (by @Undeemiss) #3436
- DOCUMENTATION: Add descriptions for compression contracts (by @stalefishies) #3559
- DOCUMENTATION: Add new coding contract descriptions (by @stalefishies) #3542
- DOCUMENTATION: Clarify definition for installAugmentations() (by @PSEUDOSTAGE) #3560
- DOCUMENTATION: FIX #3516 "cannot" misspelled as "cannnot" (by @Undeemiss) #3533
- EDITOR: FIX #3502 Editor theme migration crash (by @nickofolas) #3503
- FEATURE: added logic to allow quitJob to be called from singularity (by @phyzical) #3577
- fix #3395 donating to special factions possible via singularity (by @TheMas3212) #3456
- fix b1tflum3 and destroyW0r1dD43m0n singularity functions to check for sf4 (by @TheMas3212) #3443
- Fix inconsistancy with trying to work for gang factions while running a gang (by @TheMas3212) #3454
- Fix infiltration rep BN mult calculation (by @trambelus) #3632
- Fix script editor settings. (by @hydroflame) #3504
- Fix test/jest/Netscript/DynamicRamCalculation.test.js (by @TheMas3212) #3455
- GRAFTING: Fix Grafting not being handled in singularity stop work (by @nickofolas) #3568
- GRAFTING: Implement sorting options (by @nickofolas) #3654
- INFILTRATION: Added new faction called infiltrators that provide infiltration specific augs. (by @phyzical) #3241
- INFILTRATION: Fix minigame cycle (by @nickofolas) #3549
- INFILTRATION: Fix phyzical WKS aug effects being applied before aug is installed (by @nickofolas) #3555
- INFILTRATION: Fix rep reward being substantially higher than intended (by @nickofolas) #3562
- INFILTRATION: New faction, Shadows of Anarchy, provides various augs to help infiltrations. (by @hydroflame) #3543
- INFILTRATION: Update gameplay UI (by @nickofolas) #3587
- keeping up to date (by @hydroflame) #3432
- Keeping up to date. (by @hydroflame) #3561
- Make .lit and .msg files clickable (by @Chris380) #3453
- MESSAGES: Added the name of NiteSec's server to their .msg (by @Undeemiss) #3466
- MISC: add better typing to Electron.tsx (by @taralx) #3540
- MISC: Added NS function closeTail to close tail windows (by @Undeemiss) #3666
- MISC: Adjust deps to current usage (by @taralx) #3519
- MISC: Close some GitHub issues that do not need action (by @Undeemiss) #3640
- MISC: Closing more GitHub issues I missed last time (by @Undeemiss) #3665
- MISC: Correct BB Skill point achievement name (by @Undeemiss) #3571
- MISC: Correct typos in getScriptRam docs. (by @nzdjb) #3590
- MISC: Fix #3125 BREAKING Renamed BN mult CorporationSoftCap to CorporationSoftcap (by @Undeemiss) #3638
- MISC: FIX #3593 Float errors can no longer prevent full usage of a server's available ram. (by @Snarling) #3619
- MISC: fix typing conflict between jest and cypress (by @taralx) #3518
- MISC: fix typing conflict between jest and cypress (by @taralx) #3644
- MISC: Fixed typo in exceptionAlert.ts (by @Undeemiss) #3572
- MISC: Fixed typos in game options (by @notacompsciguy) #3584
- MISC: HammingCodingContracts need rework (by @Hedrauta) #3479
- MISC: Implemented infinite loop safety net. (by @hydroflame) #3624
- MISC: make jQuery use explicit (by @taralx) #3517
- MISC: Make tutorial explain ns1 vs ns2 better (by @hydroflame) #3586
- MISC: Remove comments that describe nonexistent augs (by @Undeemiss) #3569
- MISC: update @types/numeral and fix type errors (by @taralx) #3521
- MISC: Update logic for stats page BitNode level (by @nickofolas) #3512
- MISC: upgrade to eslint v8 (by @taralx) #3523
- MISC: Wrap most of the API in the new api wrapper (by @hydroflame) #3627
- OPTIONS: Fix sliders not sliding correctly (by @nickofolas) #3642
- REFACTOR: augmentation cost, rep cost and level to be calculated in place (by @phyzical) #3544
- REFACTOR: augmentation isSpecial adjustments (by @phyzical) #3564
- Reran npm format and lint to fix formatting (by @Undeemiss) #3434
- Revert "MISC: fix typing conflict between jest and cypress" (by @hydroflame) #3608
- Revert "MISC: HammingCodingContracts need rework" (by @hydroflame) #3500
- revert theme (by @hydroflame) #3451
- Singularity: Fix #3489 Disable checkTixApiAccess for purchase4SMarketData (by @DavidGrinberg) #3490
- SLEEVES: Fix issues with Sleeve UI crashing when Sleeve task faction becomes gang faction (by @nickofolas) #3557
- STANEK: Fix #3196 Charging booster fragments throws an error (by @Undeemiss) #3637
- STANEK: FIX #3277 Can no longer overlap rotated fragments (by @Undeemiss) #3460
- STANEK: FIX #3282 Added NS function stanek.acceptGift (by @Undeemiss) #3513
- STANEK: Properly reapply entropy in Stanek's Gift (by @nickofolas) #3673
- STANEK: Stanek NS functions correctly throw errors when stanek not installed (by @Undeemiss) #3660
- Started collecting lore so that additions to it are simpler (by @Undeemiss) #3465
- TERMINAL: FIX #3492 Allow cd .. even when destination directory is empty (by @Snarling) #3525
- TERMINAL: FIX #3651 Make directory name regex more flexible (by @Dane-Horn) #3653
- TOOLING: Add GitHub action to validate PR titles (by @MartinFournier) #3471
- UI FIX #3485 - Allow bulk purchasing when smart supply is enabled (by @phyzical) #3486
- UI: Change text color of Augmentations page backup button (by @nickofolas) #3511
- UI: FIX #1754 Stanek effect summary & slight tweak. (by @borisflagell) #3622
- UI: FIX #2228,#2958 Fix tab highlights and highlight files not on home. (by @phyzical) #2989
- UI: FIX #2256 Hacknet server's upgrade tooltip were not handling RAM… (by @borisflagell) #3532
- UI: FIX #2741 Allow using modifier keys inside the typing infiltration (by @Dane-Horn) #3634
- UI: FIX #2829 Remove defeated NPC gangs from territory page (by @Dane-Horn) #3633
- UI: FIX #3313 Streamline the GraftingRoot page by making it rerender. (by @borisflagell) #3558
- UI: FIX #3341 Enable touch-clicks in react-draggable (by @Snarling) #3488
- UI: FIX #3415 Tweak Manage Gang button visibility (by @borisflagell) #3528
- UI: FIX #3457 autocomplete suggestions no longer require hovering terminal input (by @Snarling) #3493
- UI: FIX #3473 'mv' now says destination script is running instead of returning an error (by @Hoekstraa) #3474
- UI: FIX #3522 realigned autocomplete popup (by @Snarling) #3524
- UI: FIX #3592 Sidebar and bash shortcuts now work on MacOS with US-like layouts (by @Hoekstraa) #3605
- UI: Fix Agility BitNode multiplier not appearing in UI (by @nickofolas) #3662
- UI: Fix exclusive augs not always showing as purchasable through gangs when they should (by @nickofolas) #3676
- UI: Fix the achievement covenant icon was not shown (by @Risenafis) #3510
- UI: Fix z-index of modals overriding everything (by @nickofolas) #3620
- UI: lightweight description update on "increase maximum money" hash spending option. (by @borisflagell) #3547
- UI: Minor improvements to log boxes (by @nickofolas) #3641
- UI: Overhaul GameOptions UI (by @nickofolas) #3505
- UI: Positioning improved for tail titlebar buttons, and tail window has minimum size constraints. (by @Snarling) #3548
- UI: Redesign purchasable Augmentations (by @nickofolas) #3545
- UI: Refactor and redesign WorkInProgress interface (by @nickofolas) #3611
- UI: Refactors, redesigns, and new section to stats page (by @nickofolas) #3626
- UI: Sort and color Graft Augmentation list (by @jaype87) #3616
- UI: Update Factions list interface (by @nickofolas) #3675
- WORK: FIX #3435 Quitting the active job now sets first remaining job as active (by @Snarling) #3507
- WORK: Refactor work types to use 'enum's instead of constants (by @nickofolas) #3612
