Update to version 1.0.2

Hola, amig@s!
In this small 1.0.2 update we squashed some bugs and improved menu handling in pause:
- BUG - minor - when jumping on dialog init with NPCs char can stuck in the ground blocking other actions
- BUG - trivial - jumping on dialogue start may not display the very first message
- BUG - medium - when rushing through the objects in powerup mode char can be killed by the objects
- UI - reduce navigation delay in the pause menu
- Extra - entering dialogue mode with NPCs is improved
Changed files in this update