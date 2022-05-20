 Skip to content

Flippin Kaktus update for 20 May 2022

Update to version 1.0.2

Build 8781937

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hola, amig@s!

In this small 1.0.2 update we squashed some bugs and improved menu handling in pause:

  • BUG - minor - when jumping on dialog init with NPCs char can stuck in the ground blocking other actions
  • BUG - trivial - jumping on dialogue start may not display the very first message
  • BUG - medium - when rushing through the objects in powerup mode char can be killed by the objects
  • UI - reduce navigation delay in the pause menu
  • Extra - entering dialogue mode with NPCs is improved

