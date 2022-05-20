 Skip to content

Super Life: Franchise Lord update for 20 May 2022

Order Up-date

Build 8781927

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Highlighted Changes

  1. To-Go Bag spawns in the queue that instantly complete order
  2. Added confirmation to coin purchases

Balance Changes

  1. Increased Soul Gem multipler to 50%
  2. Reduced prestige statue multiplier

General Changes

  1. Added profit animations on ingredients and equipment
  2. Now display upcoming rewards in statue menu
  3. Unlocked settings during the tutorial
  4. Reduced global sound balancing by 25%
  5. Fast travel to franchise from HQ
  6. Updated positive event buff icons

Bugs

  1. Fixed menu item research sound overlap
  2. Added queue to stealing boxes so it will display all rewards
