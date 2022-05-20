Order Up-date

Highlighted Changes
- To-Go Bag spawns in the queue that instantly complete order
- Added confirmation to coin purchases
Balance Changes
- Increased Soul Gem multipler to 50%
- Reduced prestige statue multiplier
General Changes
- Added profit animations on ingredients and equipment
- Now display upcoming rewards in statue menu
- Unlocked settings during the tutorial
- Reduced global sound balancing by 25%
- Fast travel to franchise from HQ
- Updated positive event buff icons
Bugs
- Fixed menu item research sound overlap
- Added queue to stealing boxes so it will display all rewards
Changed files in this update