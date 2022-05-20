 Skip to content

Skábma™ - Snowfall update for 20 May 2022

Patch Notes for 1.0.67

Build 8781917

Overview

Main focus is in the quality of life improvements such as new cameras in corridors between levels. Also included a bunch of bug fixes.

New:

  • Added cameras in corridors between levels for easier navigation
  • Added pitch randomizations in Northern Lights attack
  • Added music to Stallu Hunt areas
  • Added “Heal” and “Camera Mode Switch” to Control Layout

Changes:

  • Removed tar from last outlook situation
  • Moved fire so that a bunny collectible is accessible
  • Changes in Location Notification audio and Task Failed audio
  • Changed Northern Lights color
  • Changes in in-game credits
  • Minor changes in cutscenes
  • Move “Player or Pawn?” achievement unlock place and minor changes to a cutscene

Fixes:

  • Fixed Áilu dying during respawn, resulting in zero health and Áilu not moving
  • Fixed “Ready for the Winter Village” achievement
  • Fixed Cloth not resetting properly when actors are teleported
  • Fixed Reindeer Calf sliding downwards if pet multiple times
  • Fixed floating or wrongly placed foliage
  • Fix Corridor Camera setups
  • Fix Invisible Wall placements
  • Fix floating rocks
  • Fix an important landmark missing later in the game
