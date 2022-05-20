Patch Notes for 1.0.67

Overview
Main focus is in the quality of life improvements such as new cameras in corridors between levels. Also included a bunch of bug fixes.
New:
- Added cameras in corridors between levels for easier navigation
- Added pitch randomizations in Northern Lights attack
- Added music to Stallu Hunt areas
- Added “Heal” and “Camera Mode Switch” to Control Layout
Changes:
- Removed tar from last outlook situation
- Moved fire so that a bunny collectible is accessible
- Changes in Location Notification audio and Task Failed audio
- Changed Northern Lights color
- Changes in in-game credits
- Minor changes in cutscenes
- Move “Player or Pawn?” achievement unlock place and minor changes to a cutscene
Fixes:
- Fixed Áilu dying during respawn, resulting in zero health and Áilu not moving
- Fixed “Ready for the Winter Village” achievement
- Fixed Cloth not resetting properly when actors are teleported
- Fixed Reindeer Calf sliding downwards if pet multiple times
- Fixed floating or wrongly placed foliage
- Fix Corridor Camera setups
- Fix Invisible Wall placements
- Fix floating rocks
- Fix an important landmark missing later in the game
Changed files in this update