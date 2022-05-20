 Skip to content

Vetrex update for 20 May 2022

Patch 5.0.21b

Patch 5.0.21b

Hi, I'm releasing a small patch. I've started having difficult times, so updates won't come out as often as before. I'll let you know when everything is fine.

List of changes:

Changed:
  • Changed the mechanics of throwing grenades. Now you can throw grenades in any direction that you set with the sight (with the mouse online or with the gamepad in the locale).
Fixed:
  • Fixed a bug that made it possible to shoot through walls with an energy ball if you stand very close to it.
  • Fixed a bug due to which, when the energy ball came into contact with the surface, the contact effect was sometimes created with an offset.
  • Fixed a bug due to which there was a chance that after entering the menu, the sound of the environment from the previous location was playing.

