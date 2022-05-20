GALAHAD 3093 BETA 13 is NOW LIVE!

BETA 13 is LIVE NOW!
What's New Since Beta 12??
- Battle in Team Deathmatch: Work together to leave a scrapyard of mechs in Team Deathmatch. Each team begins the fight with 40 tickets. Win by reducing the enemy team to zero tickets or by having more tickets when the time limit expires.
Game modes will alternate between Team Deathmatch and Base Assault.
- Enter the Caverns: Bring the fight underground with Inner Loop Caverns, an interconnected cave network. The varying ceiling height adds a fun layer of challenge to navigation in this subterranean industrial map.
Mod Your Mech: Expand your loadout with tactical modules like United Speedloader, increasing reload speed for you and all allies within a range, and Vectored Assault, enabling bonus damage while using the jump jets.
- Unlock Power with Progression: Linear module progression adds tiers to module unlocking, guaranteeing that modules improve with each unlocked tier. This progression is balanced with special Lance variants given to new players with improved survivability but fewer and weaker module slots. Players can unlock stronger Lance variants with more options, including powerful intrinsic modules.
- Show Off Your Rank: Rank Icons allow pilots to show off their experience while also giving a quick indicator (or warning!) of another player’s skill.
- Balance on the Battlefield: Improved match balancing decreases team sizes from 16 to 12 and determines team assignments based on a player’s recent game scores.
