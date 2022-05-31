 Skip to content

AltspaceVR update for 31 May 2022

Release Notes - May 31, 2022

Build 8781521 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Updated the reporting reasons for block/kick etc...
  • Added the ability to report a user from the people page
  • New events can be flagged 'Mature' from the 'Advanced' Event creation menu. Underage users will be prevented from entering mature events.
  • All accounts still unlinked must now be linked to a Microsoft account.
  • Mac users can now see presenters using 3d holo-presence in events.
  • Various quality improvements to holoportation overall
  • Misc bug fixes

