- Map Search now has special keywords which can be used to perform a special search (not sensitive to casing): dungeon, wizard, warlord, major, minor, realm, independent, rebel, rebels. Free text search using these keywords is still possible, with exact matches sorting above the 'special result' and partial matches below. (major and minor refer to factions).
- Fixed a bug causing mana nodes and dungeons on the world map to have mutually exclusive visibility. If the node was selected, the dungeon was hidden, and vice versa. Both can now be displayed at the same time, as is the case for mana nodes and other sites.
- Fixed a bug causing a crash when accessing the Guide while not connected to Steam. An error dialog is now shown and the URL to the guide is copied to the clipboard for easy manual browsing.
- Fixed a bug causing the same behavior as above, but with planar portals and dungeons.
- Fixed a bug causing the tutorial to not auto-progress correctly in all cases.
- Fixed a bug causing the 'old' Military Window to display when closing the Custom Construct Window.
- Fixed a crash bug related to loading multiple different games (campaigns) in succession.
- Fixed a crash bug related to having multiple Fortress Upgrade in progress.
Wizards and Warlords update for 20 May 2022
Patch 1.0.3.35
Patchnotes via Steam Community
