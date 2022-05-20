Hello everyone, our first major content patch is out!
Improvements
- New Playable character Michika from Clan Montoku.
- 5 New Difficulties for each character called Radiance.
- New 3 Blood Heritage choices.
- New 3 Ferocity Heritage choices.
- New Perk and Fame options for sale in Merchant's Special Sale section.
- Score system is updated.(Finishing game faster now properly increases your score), New dificulties give extra score multiplier.
- Stun debuff has a new animation.
- Physical and Magical Armor icons have been enlarged and polished so they are clear to read.
Bug Fixes:
- Skills can no longer infinitly multicast. Total max number of multicast per turn is now set to 6.
- Twin strike critical chance proc now correctly works.
- Blood Missile Empowered critical chance now correctly works.
- Castle Vellar at level1 no longer gets an option in room choices for 2x3 size rooms even though it has no rooms of that size.
- Fixed an issue where trinkets that increased maxHP of lord could be swaped out to gain infinite HP.
- Fixed an issue where gained Heritage would not show on summary screen if character did not level up.
- Fixed an issue where Heritage points from leveling up would be given again even when lord did not level up.
- Fixed an issue where survived nights was set as one more night then it should.
- Max Fame can no longer surpass 81.
- Night 14 gave an extra skill slot which wasn't intented, it is now removed.
UI
- Frost mage Freya's immunity shield tooltip fixed from 4 to 3.
Balance Changes:
Ferocity
- Altered Odds: Cooldown increased by 1 turn.
Trinkets
- New Trinket: Ring of Retaliation(3 rarities): Gives 100% critical chance to next 1/2/3 attacks.
Changed files in this update