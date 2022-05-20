 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Few Nights More update for 20 May 2022

Radiance

Share · View all patches · Build 8780882 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, our first major content patch is out!

Improvements
  • New Playable character Michika from Clan Montoku.
  • 5 New Difficulties for each character called Radiance.
  • New 3 Blood Heritage choices.
  • New 3 Ferocity Heritage choices.
  • New Perk and Fame options for sale in Merchant's Special Sale section.
  • Score system is updated.(Finishing game faster now properly increases your score), New dificulties give extra score multiplier.
  • Stun debuff has a new animation.
  • Physical and Magical Armor icons have been enlarged and polished so they are clear to read.

Bug Fixes:

  • Skills can no longer infinitly multicast. Total max number of multicast per turn is now set to 6.
  • Twin strike critical chance proc now correctly works.
  • Blood Missile Empowered critical chance now correctly works.
  • Castle Vellar at level1 no longer gets an option in room choices for 2x3 size rooms even though it has no rooms of that size.
  • Fixed an issue where trinkets that increased maxHP of lord could be swaped out to gain infinite HP.
  • Fixed an issue where gained Heritage would not show on summary screen if character did not level up.
  • Fixed an issue where Heritage points from leveling up would be given again even when lord did not level up.
  • Fixed an issue where survived nights was set as one more night then it should.
  • Max Fame can no longer surpass 81.
  • Night 14 gave an extra skill slot which wasn't intented, it is now removed.
UI
  • Frost mage Freya's immunity shield tooltip fixed from 4 to 3.

Balance Changes:

Ferocity
  • Altered Odds: Cooldown increased by 1 turn.
Trinkets
  • New Trinket: Ring of Retaliation(3 rarities): Gives 100% critical chance to next 1/2/3 attacks.

Changed files in this update

Few Nights More Content Depot 1491201
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link