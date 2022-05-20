- Added the ability to cancel a Twitch login. This will allow players to cancel and retry their login if something goes wrong during that process.
- Upon changing the Effects or Announcer volume, a sound will now be played to preview the new volume.
- Announcer clips will now only play one at a time. If a clip is playing, it will stop in favour of playing the most recent Announcement. This should fix the Announcer talking over himself in certain situations.
- Added sorting to the Ban List in the Options Menu. Date Banned is the default sort.
- Fixed improper sprite sizing in the Controls panel of the Options Menu. Control Binding buttons should now look higher resolution.
Bingo on Stream Playtest update for 20 May 2022
Version 0.0.7 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update