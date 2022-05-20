 Skip to content

Bingo on Stream Playtest update for 20 May 2022

Version 0.0.7 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8780858 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added the ability to cancel a Twitch login. This will allow players to cancel and retry their login if something goes wrong during that process.
  • Upon changing the Effects or Announcer volume, a sound will now be played to preview the new volume.
  • Announcer clips will now only play one at a time. If a clip is playing, it will stop in favour of playing the most recent Announcement. This should fix the Announcer talking over himself in certain situations.
  • Added sorting to the Ban List in the Options Menu. Date Banned is the default sort.
  • Fixed improper sprite sizing in the Controls panel of the Options Menu. Control Binding buttons should now look higher resolution.
