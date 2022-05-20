Blue Sky Update v 0.0.2.95

Update Version 0.0.2.95
Changes.
Art assets & Textures.
- Environment Sky has been brightened to Earth like blue sky
- Basic Character starter suit changed to mostly solid Orange.
- Basic character suit has metallic pieces. Backpack, supply belt, Visor, etc.
- Character Feet changed to Low polygon boots. Currently untextured.
- Utility Hover Vehicle now has experimental PBR textures.
- Hover Craft height adjusted to reduce clipping with terrain.
- Red, Green and Blure resource objects have better metallic textures.
Rendering Engine & Shaders
- Cubic Environment Mapping Removed.
- Simplified PBR "like" materials have been improved.
- Metallic textures and materials have been improved.
- Modified Sphere Harmonic lighting has replaced N dot L light.
- Sphere Harmonics are now the dominant lighting solution.
- Texture Pak data returned to gtexture directory.
Changed files in this update