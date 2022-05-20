 Skip to content

Medusa Frontier update for 20 May 2022

Blue Sky Update v 0.0.2.95

Build 8780678

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update Version 0.0.2.95

Changes.
Art assets & Textures.

  • Environment Sky has been brightened to Earth like blue sky
  • Basic Character starter suit changed to mostly solid Orange.
  • Basic character suit has metallic pieces. Backpack, supply belt, Visor, etc.
  • Character Feet changed to Low polygon boots. Currently untextured.
  • Utility Hover Vehicle now has experimental PBR textures.
  • Hover Craft height adjusted to reduce clipping with terrain.
  • Red, Green and Blure resource objects have better metallic textures.

Rendering Engine & Shaders

  • Cubic Environment Mapping Removed.
  • Simplified PBR "like" materials have been improved.
  • Metallic textures and materials have been improved.
  • Modified Sphere Harmonic lighting has replaced N dot L light.
  • Sphere Harmonics are now the dominant lighting solution.
  • Texture Pak data returned to gtexture directory.
