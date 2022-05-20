Patch Notes - 0.0.4
UI
- Small Tutorial Review
- Full HUD UI / Research UI Review
- Moved warning widget to the top of the screen
- Build menu: Buildings now are in alphabetical order
Gameplay
- Twice the population is now required for research. (Tier 4 and 5)
- Colonist Houses and Colonist Complex now take 40 seconds to Consume/Produce (from 30/36s)
- Added advice to build a Rocket Silo when you're done researching Moon Expedition, so you can go to the moon.
- Added 2 new Researchs: Terraforming to Grass and Landmark
- Added the ability to Terraform Terrains to Grass (On Earth). Its under OTHER tab on Build Menu
- Fixed buildings setting Only Earth, Only Moon and Universal
- Set the default Build Menu Tab to "Miner" when clicking in resources
- Fixed Building Button on Build Menu been red even if you have the materials to build
- Fixed error/warning on building roads outside the map
- Clicking or pressing Shift on resources shows purity of all same resources of the map.
- Settings to change MOUSE SENSIBILITY (Still Work in Progress)
Achievements
- Fixed Monument and Tutorial Achievement - ALL ACHIEVEMENTS ARE POSSIBLE NOW :D
