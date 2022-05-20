 Skip to content

Hexfactory update for 20 May 2022

Patch Notes 0.0.4

Patch Notes 0.0.4

Patch Notes - 0.0.4

Patch Notes - 0.0.4

UI

  • Small Tutorial Review
  • Full HUD UI / Research UI Review
  • Moved warning widget to the top of the screen
  • Build menu: Buildings now are in alphabetical order

Gameplay

  • Twice the population is now required for research. (Tier 4 and 5)
  • Colonist Houses and Colonist Complex now take 40 seconds to Consume/Produce (from 30/36s)
  • Added advice to build a Rocket Silo when you're done researching Moon Expedition, so you can go to the moon.
  • Added 2 new Researchs: Terraforming to Grass and Landmark
  • Added the ability to Terraform Terrains to Grass (On Earth). Its under OTHER tab on Build Menu
  • Fixed buildings setting Only Earth, Only Moon and Universal
  • Set the default Build Menu Tab to "Miner" when clicking in resources
  • Fixed Building Button on Build Menu been red even if you have the materials to build
  • Fixed error/warning on building roads outside the map
  • Clicking or pressing Shift on resources shows purity of all same resources of the map.
  • Settings to change MOUSE SENSIBILITY (Still Work in Progress)

Achievements

  • Fixed Monument and Tutorial Achievement - ALL ACHIEVEMENTS ARE POSSIBLE NOW :D
