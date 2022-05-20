 Skip to content

CITY WARS: TOKYO REIGN update for 20 May 2022

New Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8780080 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Report issues and help support the game by Joining the CITY WARS: TOKYO REIGN DISCORD.

NEW BUILD
V0.3.0
REV 34420

  • (FIX) Poison rebound DMG no longer deals twice from a Timestrike.
  • (FIX) Poison rebound DMG now calculates correctly when spread (no longer adds +2 DMG to spread effects).
  • (FIX) Acid/Poison/Cryo DMG are set to trigger further into their effect block to avoid DMG overlap and visual issues.
  • (FIX) Charm's default position in Combat Case is now correct.
  • (FIX) SHIELDED BREAKOUT attack now checks against all shield types correctly.
  • (FIX) No longer shows a minus when completing a no-damage DISTRICT RUN.
  • (FIX) Fixed issue relating to FACTION POWER SHIELDS not calculating killing blow correctly.
  • (ADDITION) 5 New ADVANCED cards added.
  • (ADDITION) SURVIVAL MODE added.
  • (ADDITION) New Steam Achievements added.
  • (ADDITION) Steam Leaderboards for SURVIVAL MODE and DISTRICT RUN.
