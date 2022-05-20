New Update

Report issues and help support the game by Joining the CITY WARS: TOKYO REIGN DISCORD.
NEW BUILD
V0.3.0
REV 34420
- (FIX) Poison rebound DMG no longer deals twice from a Timestrike.
- (FIX) Poison rebound DMG now calculates correctly when spread (no longer adds +2 DMG to spread effects).
- (FIX) Acid/Poison/Cryo DMG are set to trigger further into their effect block to avoid DMG overlap and visual issues.
- (FIX) Charm's default position in Combat Case is now correct.
- (FIX) SHIELDED BREAKOUT attack now checks against all shield types correctly.
- (FIX) No longer shows a minus when completing a no-damage DISTRICT RUN.
- (FIX) Fixed issue relating to FACTION POWER SHIELDS not calculating killing blow correctly.
- (ADDITION) 5 New ADVANCED cards added.
- (ADDITION) SURVIVAL MODE added.
- (ADDITION) New Steam Achievements added.
- (ADDITION) Steam Leaderboards for SURVIVAL MODE and DISTRICT RUN.
Changed files in this update