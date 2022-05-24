 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Terraforming Mars update for 24 May 2022

Patch - May 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8779553 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Noctis rules now work properly
  • Fixed a freeze happening when placing a Greenery on the South Pole during the final Greenery conversion phase
  • The Color selection menu cannot display “only numbers” instead of numbers and colors, and cannot cause solo games not loading anymore
  • Credits updates and various text and localization fixes

Changed files in this update

Terraforming Mars Windows Depot 800271
  • Loading history…
Terraforming Mars OSX Depot 800272
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link