- Noctis rules now work properly
- Fixed a freeze happening when placing a Greenery on the South Pole during the final Greenery conversion phase
- The Color selection menu cannot display “only numbers” instead of numbers and colors, and cannot cause solo games not loading anymore
- Credits updates and various text and localization fixes
Terraforming Mars update for 24 May 2022
Patch - May 2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
