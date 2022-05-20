- The fight against OrbusMaximus was expanded and improved.
- The Toybox was redesigned and is now more interactive.
- New FlagAttack map: TinyToys 2
- Parts of the environment in TinyToys and RomanRobots were redesigned and visual performance was improved.
- Orbs are now even better at targeting. (Issues with collision detection were fixed.)
- The fight against Suzanne is now more atmospheric.
- Tons of additional small improvements and bugfixes.
OrbWars update for 20 May 2022
Early Access Patch 02
