OrbWars update for 20 May 2022

Early Access Patch 02

  • The fight against OrbusMaximus was expanded and improved.
  • The Toybox was redesigned and is now more interactive.
  • New FlagAttack map: TinyToys 2
  • Parts of the environment in TinyToys and RomanRobots were redesigned and visual performance was improved.
  • Orbs are now even better at targeting. (Issues with collision detection were fixed.)
  • The fight against Suzanne is now more atmospheric.
  • Tons of additional small improvements and bugfixes.

