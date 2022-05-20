 Skip to content

Prison Life update for 20 May 2022

Update 0.8 - Voice Chat, Game Customization

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New

  • Game Customization - The host of each game can change settings that will change how the game is played!
  • Voice Chat - Can be proximity or global.
  • Voice Chat - 3 Modes - Push to Talk(V to talk to team, B to all), Activation(Change who you are talking to by pressing tab), None(You will not be heard).
  • New settings that are related to voice chat.

Changed

  • Improved the camera shake.

Fixed

  • Now storage of left players will be hidden.
  • At the first frames after the lobby was loaded you've seen an empty grass field(Sometimes).

Media




