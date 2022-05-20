Update 0.8 - Voice Chat, Game Customization

New
- Game Customization - The host of each game can change settings that will change how the game is played!
- Voice Chat - Can be proximity or global.
- Voice Chat - 3 Modes - Push to Talk(V to talk to team, B to all), Activation(Change who you are talking to by pressing tab), None(You will not be heard).
- New settings that are related to voice chat.
Changed
- Improved the camera shake.
Fixed
- Now storage of left players will be hidden.
- At the first frames after the lobby was loaded you've seen an empty grass field(Sometimes).
Media
Changed files in this update