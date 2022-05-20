Anniversary update! - Patch 1.0f4

Time for another content update! This time most notable additions are the new enemy, Ghost, and destructible pots in the levels. Check the video and full list of changes below!

New!

Ghost has been added to the game, a new enemy that will bully you until you've beaten the final boss!

Destructible pots added to levels. Smash them to find what's inside!

Adjustments / Small changes

Comfort settings (Movement Vignette settings added)

Level loading indicator;

Added haptic feedback on item drop;

Object finding indication (HUD)

Special chest collectable key new VFX's

Achievement for finding Special chest keys

Falling in lava indication - screen fades to black

Barrels with respawnable grenades added to Training level

Bug fixes: