Anniversary update! - Patch 1.0f4

Time for another content update! This time most notable additions are the new enemy, Ghost, and destructible pots in the levels. Check the video and full list of changes below!
New!
- Ghost has been added to the game, a new enemy that will bully you until you've beaten the final boss!
- Destructible pots added to levels. Smash them to find what's inside!
Adjustments / Small changes
- Comfort settings (Movement Vignette settings added)
- Level loading indicator;
- Added haptic feedback on item drop;
- Object finding indication (HUD)
- Special chest collectable key new VFX's
- Achievement for finding Special chest keys
- Falling in lava indication - screen fades to black
- Barrels with respawnable grenades added to Training level
Bug fixes:
- Fixed a bug where enemies would get stuck in walls
- Corrected rewards on level chests
- Arrows no longer get stuck in the air when shot at destructible boxes
Changed files in this update