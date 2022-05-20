 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Soulash update for 20 May 2022

Soulash v1.0.11 Gauntlet of the Lich Lord

Share · View all patches · Build 8779146 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

​Greetings fellow gods,
We have a new update today, with a unique item designed by Sinful, one of our Patrons, a bunch of fixes, and QoL improvements. Changelog below:

Added
  • New unique item, Gauntlet of the Lich Lord - designed by Sinful.
  • Added Unarmed, Improvised, and Natural weapon types to available ability requirements.
  • Added the possibility to increase or decrease the craft counter in the Crafting screen with plus and minus keys when an item is selected and not currently being crafted.
  • Added the possibility to change the z-level with plus and minus keys on the Map screen.
  • Two new properties for Durability in Entity Editor.
Changed
  • Look action can now be remapped in Keymap.
  • Stackable items can no longer have affixes.
  • Map screen keys used to move the map now correspond to the movement keys selected instead of wasd/arrow keys.
Fixed
  • Fixed crash when the item being dragged no longer exists.
  • Fixed wording on some abilities mentioning targeting enemies when they affect allies as well.
  • Fixed missing background tiles in one of the regions of Yelling Mountains.
  • Fixed graphic issue related to Mushman icon.
  • Fixed Torch having ranged attack animation.
  • Crafting recipes now properly show negative resistances.
  • Kobolds now have unique names and no longer use goblin descriptions.
  • It's now possible to drink when the thirst meter is at 100% while having a dehydration mark.
  • Fixed victory tweet on Cemetery screen.
  • Fixed true damage, sometimes removing background tiles.
  • AI characters no longer use Break ability on the player.
  • Fixed issue that prevented display of cemetery files when Windows user name had a dash.
  • Fixed AI sometimes not casting debuff abilities.
  • Numpad 0 - 9 keys are now considered different keys than numeric when assigning them in Keymap.
  • Inventory, Map, Abilities screens key no longer work when in the Options screen, causing issues when remapping them.
  • It's now possible to use Crafting screen key on Inventory screen to swap directly between the screen.

Enjoy!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link