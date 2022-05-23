Update 1.8.1 Hotfix - 1.8.1.1

- Fixed an issue where Hunters were not rendered at the correct distance.
- Fixed an issue where there was no breath and inhale audio when getting revived.
- Fixed an issue where there was no reward pop-up for some finished Summons.
- Fixed an issue where the hammer of the Romero 77 didn’t get cocked after a shot.
- Fixed an issue where all event items were missing the event item background.
- Fixed an issue where ‘Acquired’ was spelled wrong in the finished Summons reward.
- Fixed an issue where Max FPS was always going back to >9000 even after changing it.
- Fixed an issue where the Traitor’s Moon event exclusive weapons were still being displayed as an event exclusive.
- Fixed an issue where the Blood Bond reward pop-up was appearing again after ending the following mission.
- Fixed an issue where some Hunters got disconnected right at the mission start during "Waiting for Players" screen.
- Fixed an issue where Hunter bloodline EXP wasn’t counted towards Summon progress when successfully extracting.
Happy Hunting!
~The Hunt Team
Changed files in this update