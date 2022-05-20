The first DLC pack 'Flower & Destiny' has been released!

The first DLC pack "Flower & Destiny"
containing all 10 songs and original themes has been released!
Now on STEAM!
**
[Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL - Flower & Destiny Pack]
★ Included Songs
- Eranthis - LucaProject
- Maiden+Apricot - seatrus
- 終桜散華 - tokiwa
- Xakuro - Halv
- secret:mirage - かゆき
- Red Rose - yomoha
- Heavenly Stars - Tatsh
- Flower of Destiny - Sound Souler
- STARGATE EXTREME - KARUT
- 燕子花 -Kakitsubata - polysha vs モリモリあつし
★ New mode select theme
- Flower & Destiny
Changed files in this update