 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL update for 20 May 2022

The first DLC pack 'Flower & Destiny' has been released!

Share · View all patches · Build 8778823 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


**

The first DLC pack "Flower & Destiny"

containing all 10 songs and original themes has been released!

Now on STEAM!

**

[Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL - Flower & Destiny Pack]
★ Included Songs
  1. Eranthis - LucaProject
  2. Maiden+Apricot - seatrus
  3. 終桜散華 - tokiwa
  4. Xakuro - Halv
  5. secret:mirage - かゆき
  6. Red Rose - yomoha
  7. Heavenly Stars - Tatsh
  8. Flower of Destiny - Sound Souler
  9. STARGATE EXTREME - KARUT
  10. 燕子花 -Kakitsubata - polysha vs モリモリあつし
★ New mode select theme
  • Flower & Destiny
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link