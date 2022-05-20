Sci-Fantasy Defence Update v1.1.6 Released

New
- Added advices to help new players to figure out how to play
- Added 7 new cards
Improvements / Changes
- Level based rogue reward, instead of wave based. You can get experience by killing enemies
- Weapons can be upgraded in armory now as turrets
- Combined red, green and blue skulls attachment cards to one card
- Increased delay time after bosses and every 2 waves, so there is time to upgrade a base
- Returned rocks collisions with bullets
- There is dynamic delay before first wave depends on chosen difficulty now
Fixes
- Fixed when creatures stacked in borders of the map
- Fixed when creatures trying to avoid spawn points
Changed files in this update