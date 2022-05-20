 Skip to content

Sci-Fantasy Defence update for 20 May 2022

Sci-Fantasy Defence Update v1.1.6 Released

Build 8778804 · Last edited by Wendy

New

  • Added advices to help new players to figure out how to play
  • Added 7 new cards

Improvements / Changes

  • Level based rogue reward, instead of wave based. You can get experience by killing enemies
  • Weapons can be upgraded in armory now as turrets
  • Combined red, green and blue skulls attachment cards to one card
  • Increased delay time after bosses and every 2 waves, so there is time to upgrade a base
  • Returned rocks collisions with bullets
  • There is dynamic delay before first wave depends on chosen difficulty now

Fixes

  • Fixed when creatures stacked in borders of the map
  • Fixed when creatures trying to avoid spawn points
