BrainAccelerator Playtest update for 20 May 2022

0.2.30 has been released

20 May 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added functionality

  • Added a respawn button. (The respawn button will be removed at some point.)
  • Added left and right shoulder cameras, which can be switched by implants.

Bug fixes

  • Fixed a bug that allowed the user to change anonymity during the game.
  • Fixed a bug that caused weapon UI icons to show up incorrectly when the inventory was empty.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented punches from hitting crates.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the name to change to the default name once you returned to the title from the game.
