0.2.30 has been released

Added functionality
- Added a respawn button. (The respawn button will be removed at some point.)
- Added left and right shoulder cameras, which can be switched by implants.
Bug fixes
- Fixed a bug that allowed the user to change anonymity during the game.
- Fixed a bug that caused weapon UI icons to show up incorrectly when the inventory was empty.
- Fixed a bug that prevented punches from hitting crates.
- Fixed a bug that caused the name to change to the default name once you returned to the title from the game.
Changed files in this update