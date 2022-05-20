 Skip to content

GunQuest update for 20 May 2022

GunQuest Update Version 0.0.5.0

Build 8778375 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added tutorial level to the start of the game.
  • You can now punch!
  • Added death screen!
  • Added ladders!
  • You can now sell secondary guns at the shop
  • Balanced the recoil on multiple guns
  • Fixed player invincibility bug
  • Added the gui elements back for the caravan
  • Fixed bullet bug where certain hits wouldn't register
  • Fixed golem movement glitch
  • Reduced golem health
  • Changed pause menu to be completely dark
  • Added background detail
  • Added dirt particles
  • Reduced Karthop screen shake and duration
