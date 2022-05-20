GunQuest Update Version 0.0.5.0

- Added tutorial level to the start of the game.
- You can now punch!
- Added death screen!
- Added ladders!
- You can now sell secondary guns at the shop
- Balanced the recoil on multiple guns
- Fixed player invincibility bug
- Added the gui elements back for the caravan
- Fixed bullet bug where certain hits wouldn't register
- Fixed golem movement glitch
- Reduced golem health
- Changed pause menu to be completely dark
- Added background detail
- Added dirt particles
- Reduced Karthop screen shake and duration
