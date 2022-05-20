Patch v1.2.0

Hey everyone!

We've got another patch for you all today bringing you all some more fixes and QoL updates to improve your One More Island experience! We want to give a shout out to our Discord members that helped out with these reports or suggestions, so if you helped out with something, your name will be next to that bullet point 🙂If you need to report any bugs, or if you want to make suggestions, join our Discord and maybe your name will get featured in a future update!

Bug fixes:

Stockpiles that are removed will no longer (re)collect the goods they just dropped, which resulted in the goods getting stuck.

Apple trees, Silk trees and Cocoa trees now correctly have a cooldown before you can harvest them, similar to crops. ⚠ This might affect the balance of your Cider/Silk/Chocolate production in existing games!

Ships visiting a harbor now visit the correct tile for which placement is validated while building the pier. This prevents ships not moving while on a trade route because the pier was inaccessible to the ship. (Metyourmakers on Discord)

Zone workers will no longer haul goods from a stockpile within their zone to the output crate of their zone. (Mirrorfix on Discord)

Moved an ore node in one of the islands because building a mine wasn’t possible due to the position of the ore node.

When playing the game without Taxes enabled, the Taxes-tutorial is no longer shown when Tier III is researched.

Custom difficulty no longer starts with 'decreased consumption' preset.

Custom difficulty no longer sets 'taxes enabled' to an incorrect value.

Tier IV research no longer mentions Vineyard as a zone that will be unlocked.

Gameplay changes:

Upgrading the harbor to a higher tier now affects the (un)load speed for ships on a trade route. (Smooblymoobs on Discord)

Trees will no longer be planted partially outside the zone.

Iron ore production has slightly decreased.

Quality of life:

Trade ships that throw cargo overboard because a cargo slot is used for different types of goods now show a notification when they do so. (Blueorange on Discord)

Hovering the ‘zone maintenance bar’ now explains how maintenance works and what the projected costs are with the current maintenance level.

Harbors now show 'harbor: custom name' instead of just 'custom name' to make them more recognizable.

On the roadmap: