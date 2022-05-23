 Skip to content

Bugsnax update for 23 May 2022

Update 2.0.64623 (5/23/2022)

Build 8777876

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Indicate bugs that have been donated to Gramble's barn.
  • Fix save blocking issues that can occur in Frosted Peak.
  • Add reminder indicator billboard to Mothza Supreme replay.
  • Fix an issue where sleeping can cause Bugsnax with unique spawn conditions to respawn.
  • Fix an issue where some Bugsnax would additionally like sauces they shouldn't.

