Some more fixes

Additions:
- It is now possible to accelerate the end credits after the first victory.
Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where the Slime King would not drop Suspicious Key sometimes;
- Fixed a bug of Catacombs arenas not starting;
- Fixed a bug where the door sound for the catacombs looped infinitely;
- Fixed a bug where ???????? didn't deliver what he promised;
- Fixed some particles appearing in the final boss even with the scenary particles option turned off;
- Fixed a bug with Shadow Jaw: It was possible to kill the final bosses without having to start the fight;
- Fixed a bug with Giant Bombs: The item affected enemy explosions too;
- Fixed a bug with Infernal Prisoner: Clicking SHIFT while switching weapons made weapons disappear.
Changes:
- Skeletal Vessel and The Curse are now immune to slow and confusion effects;
- The checkpoint now returns to the break room the player was actually in instead of always going back to the Mausoleum break room.
