 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Halloween is Crazy as Hell update for 20 May 2022

Some more fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8777870 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions:

  • It is now possible to accelerate the end credits after the first victory.

Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where the Slime King would not drop Suspicious Key sometimes;
  • Fixed a bug of Catacombs arenas not starting;
  • Fixed a bug where the door sound for the catacombs looped infinitely;
  • Fixed a bug where ???????? didn't deliver what he promised;
  • Fixed some particles appearing in the final boss even with the scenary particles option turned off;
  • Fixed a bug with Shadow Jaw: It was possible to kill the final bosses without having to start the fight;
  • Fixed a bug with Giant Bombs: The item affected enemy explosions too;
  • Fixed a bug with Infernal Prisoner: Clicking SHIFT while switching weapons made weapons disappear.

Changes:

  • Skeletal Vessel and The Curse are now immune to slow and confusion effects;
  • The checkpoint now returns to the break room the player was actually in instead of always going back to the Mausoleum break room.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1765311
  • Loading history…
Depot 1765312
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link