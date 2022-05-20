 Skip to content

Ravager update for 20 May 2022

Version 4.3.11, Asses & Aesthetics

Dev Notes

  • We’ve finished our first phase of playtesting for Act V, and are getting content ready for the second. Which means our writers are all very busy - but our artists and voice talent have an opportunity to catch up! Please enjoy this tasty chunk of new media.
  • MVPs of this build are Emery Aylar for a whole host of great performances as Sabetha, and Robin Peakway for stepping up as the new voice of Malagar.

Features

  • Art: Chanwe’s denial (Lubbio).
  • Art: Issa’s mercenary fate (Lubbio).
  • Art: Marie-Anne’s lap pets, remastered (Lubbio).
  • Art: Valzira’s kobold fate (two variants, Lubbio).
  • Art: Portrait sprites for the court herald (Irrelevant Art).
  • Art: Broken emote portraits for Chanwe (Irrelevant Art).
  • Animation: Darja’s animated idles, remastered (three variants, Amon Ra).
  • Animation: Garren’s animated idles (Amon Ra).
  • Animation: Inej’s animated idles, remastered (Amon Ra).
  • Animation: Maelys’s animated idles, remastered (Amon Ra).
  • Animation: Maelys’s animated idles, battle damage variant (Amon Ra).
  • Animation: Maelys’s animated idles, new dress variant (Amon Ra).
  • Animation: Maelys’s animated idles, severed variant (Amon Ra).
  • Voice: Cooch’s part in drinks with Darja, overindulgence path (Morpha).
  • Voice: Cooch’s summary of her tragic backstory (Morpha).
  • Voice: Cooch’s kobold fate (Morpha).
  • Voice: Cooch’s infernal fate (Morpha).
  • Voice: Cooch’s protean fate (Morpha).
  • Voice: The beginning of Darja’s drinks with Cooch (Nyah).
  • Voice: Inej’s part in Sabetha’s Revenge (Gruella).
  • Voice: Malagar’s introduction to experimentation (Robin Peakway).
  • Voice: Malagar’s part in the first phase of Heloise’s science experiment (Robin Peakway).
  • Voice: Sabetha’s part in the rogues’ mercenary fate (Emery Aylar).
  • Voice: Sabetha’s part in the rogues’ eavesdropping, and their revised offer (Emery Aylar).
  • Voice: Sabetha’s part in the Backdoor Break-In (Emery Aylar).
  • Voice: Sabetha’s part in Sabetha’s Revenge (Emery Aylar).
  • Voice: Sabetha’s part in the rogues’ promotion to consorts (Emery Aylar).
  • Translation: On first bootup, the game will detect your system’s locale and automatically assign the matching language, if a translation exists for it (Trigan and Soulphase).

Tweaks

  • Stage direction for Darja’s puppet show has been slightly improved.
  • The ‘Torture’ content flag has been renamed, more accurately, as ‘Mutilation’.
  • Heloise has been granted a hymen for her initial scenes, courtesy of Mattrex, if your content preferences allow for it.
  • Sound effects have been added to Valzira’s kobold fate.
  • Issa and Valzira’s newly-illustrated fate scenes have been added to the Gallery.
  • Valzira’s kobold fate scene has been given appropriate content flags.
  • Preference settings for autoforward have been disabled, as Ravager does not currently support autoforward.

Fixes

  • Morale and Prosperity rewards for the convent have been fixed for assaults led by Breaker or Issa.
  • After choosing a different path during Chanwe’s conversion to the Sun, the correct followup scene will play.
  • Chanwe will no longer repeat her ‘graduation’ discussion every time you visit her after affirming her faith.
  • Visiting the kobolds while Darja is in a state of quantum superposition will no longer collapse reality.
  • The day counter will properly reappear after gifting Heloise to Malagar.
  • Malagar will give the right line of dialogue when you propose to attack Pale Rock.
  • Killing Rhyll in Act III does not entitle you to conquer Gutter’s Cove more than once.
  • Sabetha has been reminded to face the right direction in her animated sprites. Yet again.
  • Sprite layering in Valzira’s kobold fate followup has been fixed.
  • Zizeryx’s censored animations will now work properly.

