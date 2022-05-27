[MUSE RADIO FM103] ON AIR ►

- [MUSE RADIO FM103] is now available! It includes five new songs. An increase of humidity is detected. Please stay calm.
- [MUSE RADIO FM103] comes with a special welcome screen. Purchase the music pack to unlock it. The MUSE RADIO fan club now has more activities (｀･ω･)
- A new illustration of Part-Time Warrior Rin on Labor Day has been added. Play songs and unlock it by levelling up (ゝ∀･)
- Adjusted the levels for the Easy and Master difficulty of [Smile-mileS], as well as the level for the hidden sheet version of [Doppelganger]
- Adjusted the visual effects in the Hard, Master difficulty and the hidden sheet for [Doppelganger]
- Fixed the audio stuttering issue on some Vivo devices.
- Optimized the Fever scoring mechanism.
