Muse Dash update for 27 May 2022

[MUSE RADIO FM103] ON AIR ►

Share · View all patches · Build 8777474 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. [MUSE RADIO FM103] is now available! It includes five new songs. An increase of humidity is detected. Please stay calm.
  2. [MUSE RADIO FM103] comes with a special welcome screen. Purchase the music pack to unlock it. The MUSE RADIO fan club now has more activities (｀･ω･)
  3. A new illustration of Part-Time Warrior Rin on Labor Day has been added. Play songs and unlock it by levelling up (ゝ∀･)
  4. Adjusted the levels for the Easy and Master difficulty of [Smile-mileS], as well as the level for the hidden sheet version of [Doppelganger]
  5. Adjusted the visual effects in the Hard, Master difficulty and the hidden sheet for [Doppelganger]
  6. Fixed the audio stuttering issue on some Vivo devices.
  7. Optimized the Fever scoring mechanism.

