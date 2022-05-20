 Skip to content

Monster Girls and the Mysterious Adventure 2 update for 20 May 2022

[Ver 0.1.05200] Update Info

Build 8777165

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following items have been updated. (Machine translation)

  • Improved problem with not receiving keystrokes when falling down.
  • Requested to be able to get a kiss even if you are on the Sanctuary.
  • Fixed a bug the "Amnesia Fruit".
  • Changed display items on the result screen.
  • Changed display items on the Friends Formation screen.
  • Added the function of "Reordering" friends.
  • Improved the way friends are moved.
  • Improved the order of sorting items.
  • Improved the order of items in the storage.
  • Fixed the log when reading the "On Time Leave Grimoire".
  • Fixed a bug that the " Spirit's Blessing" skill did not protect against some magic bullets.
  • Fixed a bug that the skill "Feather Shot" penetrated through walls.
  • Fixed the number of arrows generated by items.
  • Fixed specifications of "Aburaage"
  • Fixed specifications for "Tunnel Staff".
  • Fixed specifications for "Digging" Skill.
  • Fixed the lines of all Monster.
  • Fixed main character cannot be spoken to when in sealed state.
  • Teaching friends not to talk when in a sealed state.
  • Fixed behavior when zooming in on the mini-map.
