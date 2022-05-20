[Ver 0.1.05200] Update Info

The following items have been updated. (Machine translation)
- Improved problem with not receiving keystrokes when falling down.
- Requested to be able to get a kiss even if you are on the Sanctuary.
- Fixed a bug the "Amnesia Fruit".
- Changed display items on the result screen.
- Changed display items on the Friends Formation screen.
- Added the function of "Reordering" friends.
- Improved the way friends are moved.
- Improved the order of sorting items.
- Improved the order of items in the storage.
- Fixed the log when reading the "On Time Leave Grimoire".
- Fixed a bug that the " Spirit's Blessing" skill did not protect against some magic bullets.
- Fixed a bug that the skill "Feather Shot" penetrated through walls.
- Fixed the number of arrows generated by items.
- Fixed specifications of "Aburaage"
- Fixed specifications for "Tunnel Staff".
- Fixed specifications for "Digging" Skill.
- Fixed the lines of all Monster.
- Fixed main character cannot be spoken to when in sealed state.
- Teaching friends not to talk when in a sealed state.
- Fixed behavior when zooming in on the mini-map.
