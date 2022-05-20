- Simplify the upgrade curve to make the upgrade easier
- Remove the monster level limit
- Added the description of Promise Flying Sword
- Added the description of the Promise Mind Method
- Modify the attack effect of the fire form and thunder form Feijian
- Modify the upper limit of Miao soldiers' health
- Added treasure chest drop in sea level
- Adjust the distribution of monsters in the level
山海皆可平 update for 20 May 2022
May 20 Changelog
