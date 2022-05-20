 Skip to content

山海皆可平 update for 20 May 2022

May 20 Changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 8775900 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Simplify the upgrade curve to make the upgrade easier
  2. Remove the monster level limit
  3. Added the description of Promise Flying Sword
  4. Added the description of the Promise Mind Method
  5. Modify the attack effect of the fire form and thunder form Feijian
  6. Modify the upper limit of Miao soldiers' health
  7. Added treasure chest drop in sea level
  8. Adjust the distribution of monsters in the level
