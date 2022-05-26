Risk of Rain 2 - Survivors of the Void - Patch 1.2.4

Risk of Rain 2: Survivors of the Void PC Patch v1.2.4 (Build ID #8796679)

The goal of this patch is to address lower-level bugs, while also taking a look at some content changes and more long-standing bugs that have existed in RoR2. In addition to that, you can now sign up for our mailing list in game to stay updated on our latest announcements!



(Steam version only)

Read up!

Read up!

• General

Void Fields

🌧 Interactables now spawn in the stage

* Developer Notes: With SotV, we wanted to make the Void Fields a more compelling choice by increasing the value of the reward and introducing a cost (time). However, we felt that the risk outweighed the reward, so we’ve added interactables to the stage, much like the interactables in Simulacrum stages.

Artificer

🌧 Flame Bolt damage: 220% ⇒ 280%

Plasma Bolt damage: 220% ⇒ 280%

* Developer Notes: As we iterated on the way that burns work during development of SotV, we unintentionally reduced the damage of Artificer’s Flame Bolt indirectly by reducing the burn damage. To compensate, we’re buffing the initial damage of Flame Bolt so that the overall damage returns to pre-SotV levels. Plasma Bolt is receiving the same buff to ensure it doesn’t fall behind.

Captain

🌧 Lysate Cell now increases the stocks of Captain’s first beacon

Captain is now limited to 2 deployed beacons at a time

* Developer Notes: It was kind of lame that Lysate Cell did absolutely nothing for Captain, but it was hard to find a solution that wasn’t completely game-breaking. Limiting the beacons to 2 at a time keeps the power of the item under control (as well as fixes some exploits in Simulacrum multiplayer).

Newly Hatched Zoea

🌧 Fresh new skins to help differentiate allies from enemies

Defense Nucleus

Alpha Construct Ally Damage Bonus: +0% ⇒+300%

Alpha Construct Ally Health Bonus: +0% ⇒ +300%

* Developer Notes: During development, we experimented with what conditions would trigger this item. Initially, this item was exceptionally strong due to how frequently it triggered. It proved to be too strong, so we changed the trigger, but we forgot to compensate by buffing the spawned Alpha Construct as we had intended.

Squid Polyp

Squid Turret Ally Base Damage: 20 ⇒ 4

Squid Turret Ally Primary Skill Damage Coefficient: 1 ⇒ 5

Squid Turret Allies Primary Skill Proc Coefficient: 1 ⇒ 0.1

Squid Turret Allies Primary Skill Knockback Force: 0 ⇒ 2000

Squid Turret Allies can now be stunned by “stunning” skills

Squid Turret Allies can now be frozen

* Developer Notes: An important part of the balance of the Void Cradles is the risk from the Void Infestors it spawns, so we wanted to lower the risk with Squid Polyp without completely removing it. These changes to Squid Polyp are overall a slight buff in the hands of the player (the knockback especially defends the turrets against infestation), but they mainly reduce the damage from Collapse when Voidtouched. And believe it or not, they’re actually pretty good at killing the Void Infestors.

Blind Vermin

🌧 Director Credits for default variant: 20 ⇒ 14

🌧 Director Credits for snowy variant: 8 ⇒ 14

* Developer Notes: The difference in Director Credits between the variants of Blind Vermin was unintentional, so we just split the difference.

🌧 Swapping between skills on cooldown no longer resets the timer to max

🌧 Improved some exception handling for modders

🌧 Fixing a bug for modders where stages wouldn’t spawn monsters properly unless the deprecated DirectorCardCategorySelection field was assigned

🌧 Fixed nodes in Distant Roost, Titanic Plains, Wetland Aspect, and Simulacrum’s Rally Point Delta

🌧 Finally fixed Volcanic Egg desynchronizing its position

🌧 Fixed Loader’s pylon traveling different distances depending on whether the player is a host or a client

🌧 Fixed various typos and logbook descriptions

🌧 Fixed various null reference exceptions

🌧 Fixed Ben’s Raincoat, Shuriken, Oddly-Shaped Opal, Red Whip, and Unstable Tesla Coil to properly clean up their buffs when the item is removed

🌧 Fixed Distant Roost and Wetland Aspect to properly spawn monsters and interactables from SotV

🌧 Fixed Little Disciple becoming disabled for the remainder of the stage after the character is rooted

Updated Safer Spaces’ cooldown to no longer round up to the nearest second

🌧 [!!SPOILER!!] [spoiler]Fixed the music not progressing properly for clients during the new final boss fight[/spoiler]

🌧 Fixed Overheat (the debuff applied by Grandparents) to be properly marked as a debuff

🌧 Fixed bugs with Happiest Mask and Xi Construct

🌧 [!!SPOILER!!] [spoiler]Fixed a bug where the players could lose after teleporting off of the moon[/spoiler]

🌧 Fixed some collision on Commencement, Sundered Grove, and Sulfur Pools to prevent softlocks

🌧 Updated Spare Drone Parts to be blacklisted for enemies

🌧 Improved the logic for where we spawn the item from Trophy Hunter’s Tricorn to reduce the odds that the item is inaccessible

🌧 Singularity Bands can no longer proc themselves

🌧 Fixed issues with players desynching with cross-play enabled

🌧 Fixed the logbook icon for Void Barnacle sometimes being pixelated

🌧 Fixed allies sometimes displaying healthbar indicators for items they didn’t have

🌧 Fixed Artifact of Sacrifice’s interactable credit reduction not working in Simulacrum

🌧 Fixed Void Fiend sometimes being partially invisible

🌧 Helfire Tincture’s self-inflicted burn will now remain non-lethal, even if upgraded by Ignition Tank

🌧 Helfire Tincture’s burn tick damage cap now considers shields, preventing issues with the burns becoming very long

🌧 Updated Bandit’s displays for 57 Leaf Clover, Benthic Bloom, Ocular Hud, and Focus Crystal

🌧 Updated Railgunner’s displays for Charged Perforator and Disposable Missile Launcher

🌧 Updated Equipment Drone’s display for Remote Caffeinator

🌧 Updated Void Reaver’s display for the Mending elite affix

🌧 Fixed issue where upward momentum wasn’t reset when teleporting back into bounds

Slicing Maelstrom, Shadowfade, and Ruin skills no longer reset their stocks when assigned

Fixed Naturopath achievement to trigger at the correct time

Updated Strike Drone’s display for Spare Drone Parts

🌧 Fixed bug where Recycler sometimes had difficulty targeting certain pickups

Fixed a tree on Aphelian Sanctuary that would disappear if the LOD settings were restricted

🌧 Fixed kick_steam and ban_steam console commands to properly find the associated account

Fixed a bug where Egocentrism’s projectiles would collide but not destroy on terrain, causing explosion spam with Brilliant Behemoth

🌧 Fixed vertical alignment of skills in the lobby

🌧 Now clients in multiplayer will receive notifications for when one of their items or equipment is transformed

We now send a pickup message when a player receives a Tonic Affliction

We are also expecting to push another very small patch (1.2.4.2) within the next couple of weeks which will fix the following issues:

🌧 Fixed prices in multiplayer sometimes being too cheap on the first stage

🌧 Fixed Captain sometimes not having stocks of his beacons on the first stage

This patch introduces a bug whereby playing a singleplayer game after a multiplayer game will cause the difficulty and prices to remain at multiplayer levels. As a temporary fix simply resart the game - we will have a permanent solution in place for the next patch!

[spoiler]Enjoy the increased difficulty while you can, challenge hunters![/spoiler]

