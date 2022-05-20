The Toxic Level Pack

The Dodge & Weave Toxic Level Pack is here! Enjoy 10 new levels while the game makes fun of you every step of the way.

Bug fixes include

Patched bug where Medium losses wouldn't count

Patched bug where a projectile wouldn't hit the player in Death Mode

Made Easy Mode easier (original is Easy Classic now and both count towards Win Loss Record)

Patched mouse cursor not showing up on Endless game over

Patched being able to pause in menu screens

Patched WASD keys making sounds in menu screens

Patched window running as "MyProject2"