The Dodge & Weave Toxic Level Pack is here! Enjoy 10 new levels while the game makes fun of you every step of the way.
Bug fixes include
Patched bug where Medium losses wouldn't count
Patched bug where a projectile wouldn't hit the player in Death Mode
Made Easy Mode easier (original is Easy Classic now and both count towards Win Loss Record)
Patched mouse cursor not showing up on Endless game over
Patched being able to pause in menu screens
Patched WASD keys making sounds in menu screens
Patched window running as "MyProject2"
Dodge & Weave update for 20 May 2022
The Toxic Level Pack
The Dodge & Weave Toxic Level Pack is here! Enjoy 10 new levels while the game makes fun of you every step of the way.
Changed files in this update