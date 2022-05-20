Game improvements, fixes and new content

After some delay the post release version of Grid Miner is finally done. This build fixes a lot of bugs and adds new levels and mechanics. The most important changes are 5 new levels and mastery objectives instead of the timer.

The achievements for the levels have changed. On the first startup of the game the old achievements will be syncronized to the new order. This will work on the game but not with completed achievements on Steam.

To reset all game data locally and on Steam, press F1 to open the console and then type "reset-steam-achievements RESETDATA". This command will wipe all achievements and stats for Grid Miner on the player's Steam account. It will also reset all local data.

Major Changes

Added new gas clouds mechanic

Added new gravity well mechanic

Added support for 4K and ultra wide screens

Added alerts when storage is full

Changed level objectives to primary and secondary

Added new types of level objectives

Added better mastery objectives to each levels

Added new level: Energy

Added new level: Gas Clouds

Added new level: Gravity Well

Added new level: Anomaly

Added new level: Nullifiers

Minor Changes

Added progress bar to achievements in the encyclopedia

Changed encyclopedia menu to disable viewing locked building articles

Refactored level mastery trigger to use IDs instead of indexes

Fixes