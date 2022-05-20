Game improvements, fixes and new content

After some delay the post release version of Grid Miner is finally done. This build fixes a lot of bugs and adds new levels and mechanics. The most important changes are 5 new levels and mastery objectives instead of the timer.
The achievements for the levels have changed. On the first startup of the game the old achievements will be syncronized to the new order. This will work on the game but not with completed achievements on Steam.
To reset all game data locally and on Steam, press F1 to open the console and then type "reset-steam-achievements RESETDATA". This command will wipe all achievements and stats for Grid Miner on the player's Steam account. It will also reset all local data.
Major Changes
- Added new gas clouds mechanic
- Added new gravity well mechanic
- Added support for 4K and ultra wide screens
- Added alerts when storage is full
- Changed level objectives to primary and secondary
- Added new types of level objectives
- Added better mastery objectives to each levels
- Added new level: Energy
- Added new level: Gas Clouds
- Added new level: Gravity Well
- Added new level: Anomaly
- Added new level: Nullifiers
Minor Changes
- Added progress bar to achievements in the encyclopedia
- Changed encyclopedia menu to disable viewing locked building articles
- Refactored level mastery trigger to use IDs instead of indexes
Fixes
- Fixed level 3 marked as level 2
- Fixed level 3 achievement
- Fixed Tractor Beams description to push asteroids
- Fixed the word color palette
- Fixed UI scalling correctly in all resolutions
- Fixed Mini Crusher text was too long
- Fixed Mini Crusher not available after unlock
- Fixed Nullifier available only after its unlocked
- Fixed typo in tutorial, reservoirs
- Fixed building while game is paused
- Fixed Tooltips getting stuck
- Fixed Achievements not updating on encyclopedia
- Fixed Objectives staying hidden after level load
- Fixed main menu scene not unloading when game starts
Changed files in this update