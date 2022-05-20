- Changed Snek collider to avoid falling through the ground (let me know if it still happens sorry!)
- Fixed monsters spawning in the world this time for real.
- Adjusted Crystal Sorceress hitbox. (I cant test it please let me know if you can't hit her yet. If not then we just shouldn't hit women anyway 😉)
- Raised the cost of dungeon weapons from 10000 to 100000 trophies.
- Buffed the Crystal King dungeon boss and increased experience that it gives significantly.
- Adjusted the collision and movement values of the dungeon monsters to attempt to stop them from glitching out.
- Added some missing ground colliders to the dungeon to prevent falling.
- Changed the spawn rates on all monsters again including the dungeon ones and harvests.
- Fixed the compass.
Dead Event update for 20 May 2022
Hotfix 2.1.2 Continuation
Patchnotes via Steam Community
