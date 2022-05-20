 Skip to content

Dead Event update for 20 May 2022

Hotfix 2.1.2 Continuation

Share · View all patches · Build 8774860 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changed Snek collider to avoid falling through the ground (let me know if it still happens sorry!)
  • Fixed monsters spawning in the world this time for real.
  • Adjusted Crystal Sorceress hitbox. (I cant test it please let me know if you can't hit her yet. If not then we just shouldn't hit women anyway 😉)
  • Raised the cost of dungeon weapons from 10000 to 100000 trophies.
  • Buffed the Crystal King dungeon boss and increased experience that it gives significantly.
  • Adjusted the collision and movement values of the dungeon monsters to attempt to stop them from glitching out.
  • Added some missing ground colliders to the dungeon to prevent falling.
  • Changed the spawn rates on all monsters again including the dungeon ones and harvests.
  • Fixed the compass.

Changed files in this update

