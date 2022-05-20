Mini Patch v.0.26

A small quality of life patch before the big content update at the end of the month:
- Added better support for ultrawide displays. The window should no longer stretch and distort when switching to full screen. Please let me know if this causes issues for any of you and what resolution your display is.
- Note: A new optional 720p windowed mode will be coming in the big patch at the end of May.
- Fixed an issue with detecting which controller the player is using if multiple controllers are plugged in and the player is not using the first connected device. The game will now check which gamepad is used first and default to that control as the primary input.
- Note: This will only check the first 4 controllers connected to your PC, virtual or otherwise. Let me know if this resolves or causes issues with your gamepad.
- Note 2: The game checks which gamepad is used first in each menu/screen. But once a controller is used, will not check again until you change screens (switching to main menu, achievement viewer, new game).
Gunstoppable achievement should now be properly unlocking in the achievement viewer (it already unlocked properly through Steam).
Fixed an issue that caused loot drops to function improperly when certain upgrades were equipped.
