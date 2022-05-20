DDNet 16.1 released

DDNet 16.1 has been released with the following changes:
- [Client] Add option to change default eyes when joining server [sjrc6]
- [Client] Tooltips to explain some settings [Ryozuki]
- [Server] Enable swapping in team 0
- [Server] Shields that take away specific weapons [Jupeyy, Cellegen, Konsti]
- [Client+Server] Unify logging infrastructure so that F1 shows all [heinrich5991]
- [Client+Server] Switch new players to DDNet config dir, support Teeworlds as fallback
- [Client] Adjustable hook collision line alpha [sjrc6]
- [Client] Fix whisper sending/receiving differentiation [srdante]
- [Client] Respect GPU type better [Jupeyy]
- [Client] Better forced viewport handling (Vulkan) [Jupeyy]
- [Client] Fix Vulkan on dual core CPUs [Jupeyy]
- [Client] Allow onfly FSAA change under Vulkan [Jupeyy]
- [Client] Display super with "super" string in scoreboard
- [Client] Unselect text after ctrl-u
- [Client] Fix wrong quad offset for (not caused by transparent) flushes (Vulkan, OpenGL 3.3) [Jupeyy]
- [Client] Improve demo slice popup, minor refactoring of UI/menus [Robyt3]
- [Client] Fix flashing colors in console when scrolling up continuously [Robyt3]
- [Client] Remove cl_predict_ddrace [c0d3d3v]
- [Client] Remove cl_show_quads standard bind
- [Client] Ignore F5 key press when ingame menu is open
- [Client] Fix pistol sounds for BW servers [Nouaa]
- [Client] Allow freecam to center on world border [c0d3d3v]
- [Client] Fix local hookline direction when mouse is exactly centerered [sjrc6]
- [Client] Fix ghost color [c0d3d3v]
- [Client] Check if the resolution is "really" not supported before applying desktop resolution [Jupeyy]
- [Client] Try default opengl settings first, when vulkan fails [Jupeyy]
- [Editor] Fix editor animation offset time being affected by the animation speed factor [Jupeyy]
- [Editor] Ctrl+Right click tile to select layer [ChillerDragon]
- [Server] Do not release the hooks if you swap [c0d3d3v]
- [Server] Fix /top5 inconvenience / local ranking problem [srdante]
- [Server] Fix SQL duplicated top and player team top 5 [srdante]
- [Server] Fix websocket crash on client connect [srdante]
- [Server] Fix angle calculation for 0.7 clients [c0d3d3v]
- [Server] Make super ignore livefreeze [Ryozuki]
- [Server] Don't allow infinite shotgun bounce
- [Server] Allow sv_show_others_default in map settings
- [Server] Continuously test MySQL too instead of just MariaDB
