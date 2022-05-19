 Skip to content

Paladin's Passage Playtest update for 19 May 2022

Bug fix update for 2022-05-19

Share · View all patches · Build 8774505 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Levels menu navigation with keyboard can get stuck: FIXED
  • Game won screen not loading when last level completed: FIXED
  • Pressing tab on in-game menu can break normal navigation : FIXED
  • Money bags cannot be picked up, only get kicked around: FIXED
  • Player collider doesn't always seem to overlap objects: FIXED
  • Star count doesn't increase if only by 1 (e.g 4->5): FIXED
  • Added new artwork for splash and loading screens
