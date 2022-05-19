- Levels menu navigation with keyboard can get stuck: FIXED
- Game won screen not loading when last level completed: FIXED
- Pressing tab on in-game menu can break normal navigation : FIXED
- Money bags cannot be picked up, only get kicked around: FIXED
- Player collider doesn't always seem to overlap objects: FIXED
- Star count doesn't increase if only by 1 (e.g 4->5): FIXED
- Added new artwork for splash and loading screens
Paladin's Passage Playtest update for 19 May 2022
Bug fix update for 2022-05-19
